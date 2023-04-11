Judge Rejects Elizabeth Holmes' Bid To Remain Free During Appeal, Ordered To Surrender Within Days
Elizabeth Holmes was hoping to remain a free woman as her appeal decision awaits, but a judge ordered the convicted fraudster to begin her 11-year prison sentence as scheduled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Holmes lost her bid to avoid incarceration in an 11-page ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who determined there wasn't enough compelling evidence at this time.
The Washington D.C. native must surrender by April 27 following her January 2022 conviction on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
As we previously reported, a jury found the once-acclaimed former biotechnology entrepreneur defrauded investors out of more than $100 million over a blood-testing device which did not work as advertised.
"Contrary to her suggestion that accuracy and reliability were central issues to her convictions, Ms Holmes's misrepresentations to Theranos investors involved more than just whether Theranos technology worked as promised," Davila said in the ruling, which took aim at her travel plans with husband, William Evans, in hopes of being acquitted of the crimes.
Her team had shot down prosecutor claims that she was a flight risk, explaining they had booked the trip to attend a friend's wedding.
"Booking international travel plans for a criminal defendant in anticipation of a complete defense victory is a bold move, and the failure to promptly cancel those plans after a guilty verdict is a perilously careless oversight," the judge responded.
Holmes' lawyers had argued that she should remain free while awaiting an appeal decision, noting she was not a flight risk or danger to the community while citing the birth of her second child as an additional reason a wait was preferred.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Holmes was not pleased with the portrayal of herself in a Hulu limited series starring actress Amanda Seyfried as her own ongoing legal drama made international headlines.
"Elizabeth has watched the show, yes," a friend told RadarOnline. "How could she not? When your entire life has been consumed by one thing, Theranos, she cannot move past it."
"Elizabeth doesn't feel like she will get a fair go in the series," claimed the pal. "It's Tinseltown. It's fiction! She knows it'll be dramatic but she at least hopes the next episodes will show how she desperately tried to fix the problems at Theranos."