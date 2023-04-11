Judge Rejects Elizabeth Holmes' Bid To Remain Free During Appeal, Ordered To Surrender Within Days

The Washington D.C. native must surrender by April 27 following her January 2022 conviction on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

As we previously reported, a jury found the once-acclaimed former biotechnology entrepreneur defrauded investors out of more than $100 million over a blood-testing device which did not work as advertised.

