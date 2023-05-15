Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Enjoys Mother's Day With Newborn Daughter at $9M Beachfront Home Before 11-Year Incarceration
Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes was showered in gifts while celebrating a final Mother's Day with her children before her 11-year prison sentence begins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The convicted new mom-of-two was spotted carrying her bundled-up newborn daughter, Invicta, in San Diego over the weekend.
Holmes was trailing behind husband Billy Evans who held their 2-year-old son, William, in one hand and several balloons as well as gift bags and bouquets of flowers for the special occasion in the other.
She was clad in a sun hat, beige sweater, and jeans in the photos obtained by Daily Mail, keeping her baby girl warm by swaddling her in a blanket with giraffe designs.
Later on, they were seen walking alongside the coast with their dog in front of her $9 million oceanfront home in San Diego.
As we previously reported, Holmes' prison sentence is delayed until a court rules on her appeal, leaving her to remain free on bail in the meantime.
She was previously demanded to give herself up to federal authorities by April 27 to begin her lengthy stint in Bryan, Texas.
Holmes, the disgraced CEO of a faulty blood-testing company, was convicted of four counts of fraud in January 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that amid her highly publicized court war, Holmes was not pleased by the way she was being characterized in a new TV show. Insiders said she was upset over actress Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of her on Hulu's limited series The Dropout, which detailed the rise and fall of her company, Theranos.
"I made so many mistakes and there was so much I didn't know and understand, and I feel like when you do it wrong, it’s like you really internalize it in a deep way," Holmes shared in hindsight, according to a New York Times report published on May 7.
"How would you spend your time if you didn't know how much time you had left? It would be the kind of things we're doing now because they're perfect. Just being together."