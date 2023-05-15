Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Enjoys Mother's Day With Newborn Daughter at $9M Beachfront Home Before 11-Year Incarceration

theranos fraudster elizabeth holmes mothers day family before prison pp
Source: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/LFI/Photoshot/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By:

May 15 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes was showered in gifts while celebrating a final Mother's Day with her children before her 11-year prison sentence begins, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The convicted new mom-of-two was spotted carrying her bundled-up newborn daughter, Invicta, in San Diego over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
theranos fraudster elizabeth holmes mothers day family before prison
Source: JOHN ANGELILLO/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Holmes was trailing behind husband Billy Evans who held their 2-year-old son, William, in one hand and several balloons as well as gift bags and bouquets of flowers for the special occasion in the other.

She was clad in a sun hat, beige sweater, and jeans in the photos obtained by Daily Mail, keeping her baby girl warm by swaddling her in a blanket with giraffe designs.

Later on, they were seen walking alongside the coast with their dog in front of her $9 million oceanfront home in San Diego.

Article continues below advertisement
theranos fraudster elizabeth holmes mothers day family before prison
Source: BOP/ MEGA

As we previously reported, Holmes' prison sentence is delayed until a court rules on her appeal, leaving her to remain free on bail in the meantime.

She was previously demanded to give herself up to federal authorities by April 27 to begin her lengthy stint in Bryan, Texas.

Holmes, the disgraced CEO of a faulty blood-testing company, was convicted of four counts of fraud in January 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Holmes
Article continues below advertisement
theranos fraudster elizabeth holmes mothers day family before prison
Source: JOHN ANGELILLO/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that amid her highly publicized court war, Holmes was not pleased by the way she was being characterized in a new TV show. Insiders said she was upset over actress Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of her on Hulu's limited series The Dropout, which detailed the rise and fall of her company, Theranos.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
theranos fraudster elizabeth holmes mothers day family before prison
Source: MEGA

"I made so many mistakes and there was so much I didn't know and understand, and I feel like when you do it wrong, it’s like you really internalize it in a deep way," Holmes shared in hindsight, according to a New York Times report published on May 7.

"How would you spend your time if you didn't know how much time you had left? It would be the kind of things we're doing now because they're perfect. Just being together."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.