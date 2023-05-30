Convicted Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Enjoys Memorial Day Weekend on Beach With Family Before Reporting to Prison for 11-year Sentence
Disgraced Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes was spotted enjoying Memorial Day weekend with her family just days before reporting to prison to begin her 11-year sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Holmes, her partner Billy Evans, and the couple’s two children were seen celebrating the holiday weekend on the beach two miles down the street from their $9 million San Diego mansion.
Exclusive photos obtained by Daily Mail also caught Holmes’ parents stocking up on groceries at a nearby Whole Foods Market in apparent anticipation of the 39-year-old’s 11-year prison sentence on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Holmes, Evans, and their children William and Invicta spent time together at Tide Park before returning home to their San Diego mansion after about one hour.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2022 after being found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in January 2022.
The blood-testing company founder defrauded Theranos investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by providing fake demonstrations for a potentially groundbreaking medical testing device in an effort to persuade them to invest in her company.
Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who dated Holmes when they both worked at Theranos, was also convicted in July 2022. He was found guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and their patients.
"I stand before you taking responsibility for Theranos. It was my life's work. I am devastated by my failings. I have felt deep pain for what people went through, because I failed them," Holmes said in January 2022 after being convicted on four of the 12 counts against her.
"To investors, patients, I am sorry,” she added at the time. “I regret my failings with every cell of my body."
Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw Holmes’ trial and subsequent sentencing hearing, recommended that the disgraced billionaire entrepreneur be designated to the Federal Prison Camp at Bryan, Texas when Holmes was sentenced in November.
Although the facility is located roughly 1,800 miles away from Holmes’ San Diego home, it was described as “heaven” compared to other prisons and reportedly has "no walls, no bars, no fences."
Holmes was previously scheduled to report to prison on April 27, but managed to push the date back by more than one month after “scoring a reprieve with a last-minute legal maneuver.”