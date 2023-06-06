Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Breaks Down During Prison Visit With Husband Billy Evans, Ignores Protocol By Holding Hands
Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes was seen breaking down during an emotional visit with her parents and husband, Billy Evans, after she began her 11-year prison sentence for her role in defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Holmes' mother and father, Noel and Christian, as well as her spouse spent 7 hours at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on Saturday.
The once-acclaimed biotechnology entrepreneur was "crying during much of the visit" with her partner and mother looking just as upset while her father appeared stoic, according to Daily Mail, which obtained the photos from their jailhouse reunion that showed the group sitting outside at a table.
During their visit, Holmes appeared to be potentially breaking prison regulations as the handbook states "a brief kiss, embrace and/or handshake are allowed only upon arrival and departure." She was seen holding onto Evans' finger while they walked and talked.
Holmes' loved ones stayed the entire duration of visiting hours, purchasing treats from a vending machine amid their lengthy visit. Her husband opted to leave their two children, 2-year-old William and 3-month-old Invicta, at home this past weekend.
The inmate was found guilty in January of defrauding investors in connection with her Silicon Valley blood-testing start-up, having welcomed her second child with Evans prior to her incarceration.
Criminal defense attorney Alan Ellis told Bloomberg her prison camp would be "heaven" compared to other options for Holmes, because there would be "no walls, no bars, no fences" but she would be required to participate in work programs.
A general wake-up for all inmates is 6:00 AM, per the facility's handbook.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Holmes would be able to partake in a number of leisure activities once her assigned duties were completed, including to "organized and informal games, sports, physical fitness, table games, hobby crafts, music programs, intramural activities, social and cultural organizations, and movies."