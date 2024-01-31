Nicki Minaj's Barbz Will 'Face Repercussions' if They Trash Megan Thee Stallion's Mom's Grave, Says Police

Any of Nicki Minaj's fans who wish to desecrate the grave of Megan Thee Stallion's mother better think again. Texas police tell RadarOnline.com that they have "plenty of officers" monitoring the cemetery, and anyone found vandalizing Holly Thomas' gravesite — or any others for that matter — will face legal repercussions.

For those unfamiliar with the rap beef, Minaj has been relentless in her attacks on Megan after the latter released her latest diss track, Hiss. In the song, she references Megan's Law, which forces sex offenders to make their information public. Minaj took the remark as a shot at her husband. Nicki's significant other, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion's mom died in 2019 after losing her battle with brain cancer.

She dropped Big Foot in response, poking fun at Megan for being shot by Tory Lanez, who is currently serving ten years for the crime. Minaj didn't stop there, and many believe she took their feud too far when she spoke ill of Megan's deceased mother. "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting," Nicki warned after Hiss was released, sparking her loyal fans known as Barbz to dox the burial site of Megan's mom.

Source: @theestallion/Instagram The cemetery is on high alert and has upped its security in the wake of their drama.

Holly died in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. While the spokesperson for the police department told RadarOnline.com that there have been "no situations yet," they also revealed their officers are "very aware of the ongoing situation" with the rappers. The PIO disclosed that their department has a security check in place and has increased the patrol in the area since being notified of the social media threats on January 28.

The department has cops doing daily checks several times daily throughout their shifts. We're told the cemetery is "right next to the police station," making it easy and convenient for officers to monitor the burial grounds. "We have plenty of officers," the PIO explained, revealing they are prepared to handcuff anyone who disrespects Holly's grave, or anyone else's, for that matter.

Source: MEGA Nicki's fans doxxed Megan's mom's gravesite amid their feud and urged others to destroy it.

The officer had a strict warning, telling RadarOnline.com that anyone caught vandalizing would be arrested and "face repercussions through the district attorney's office." He also disclosed that additional police presence "will be ongoing for the foreseeable future."

Source: @theestallion/Instagram Megan Thee Stallion has remained silent during Nicki's relentless attacks.

As for Minaj, she doubled down on mentioning Megan's mom, claiming the Texas-born rapper dissed her husband first with the Megan's Law lyric. Sources claimed the Pink Friday rapper is unapologetic and is prepared to "drown" Megan. "I know that Nicki seems to be in the wrong right now because she went there, but she is unapologetic, and we are only seeing what they let the public see," an insider Daily Mail, sharing that "behind the scenes, it is even worse." "If Megan wants to keep this going, it is going to get extremely ugly – more so than it already is," the source warned. "Nicki knows her weaknesses and will play on all of them. If Megan thinks that Nicki's beef with Cardi is bad it is a drop in the pool that she is about to drown Megan in."

