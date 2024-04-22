Elon Musk Chides Tucker Carlson Over 'Irrational' Joe Rogan Interview: 'I Don’t Agree With His Views Here'
Elon Musk derided “irrational” Tucker Carlson this weekend after the former Fox News star sat for an interview with Joe Rogan, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come nearly one year after Musk recruited Carlson to X in June 2023, the fired Fox News host appeared for an episode of Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Friday.
But while Carlson and Rogan discussed several interesting topics such as the theory of evolution and aliens, Musk could not help but respond to the “irrational” interview.
“Incredible display of zealot's corner,” one X user wrote after Carlson questioned Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.
“Yeah,” Musk responded.
“Tucker Carlson misunderstands that in everyday speech, ‘theory’ refers to a hunch or a speculation, but in science, it refers to a comprehensive explanation of nature,” Dr. Jonathan Stea responded after Carlson refuted Darwin’s theory of evolution.
“Many scientific theories are so well-established that no new evidence is likely to change them,” Dr. Stea continued. “E.g: evolution.”
“Sigh,” Musk responded after Dr. Stea explained why Carlson was wrong about Darwin’s theory of evolution.
Meanwhile, Musk also responded after another X user suggested that he was “over” Carlson after Carlson’s interview with Rogan.
The billionaire Tesla founder clarified that he was not “over” the former Fox News host – although he did admit that Carlson’s remarks on The Joe Rogan Experience were “irrational.”
“This is not a question of being ‘over Tucker’ or not,” Musk responded on Sunday. “I don’t agree with his views here, but he does make good points at times.”
“If we excluded people because they held some irrational (in my view) beliefs,” he added, “there would be almost no one left.”
The billionaire SpaceX founder also pushed back against Carlson’s claim that there were “supernatural” and “spiritual entities” on Earth that lived “under the ocean” and “under the ground.”
“I have seen no evidence for aliens and, with ~6000 satellites orbiting Earth, I think I would know,” Musk wrote regarding Carlson’s alien claims.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Musk was not the only one to chide Carlson for Carlson’s “irrational” remarks during his interview with Rogan on Friday.
Several other critics took to X shortly after the interview aired on Friday to mock Carlson for his claims against the theory of evolution but for the existence of aliens.
“More Tucker enlightenment,” one user wrote under a clip of Carlson’s interview with Rogan. “There's apparently conclusive evidence for aliens/spiritual creatures living under the water, but no evidence at all for evolution.”
“At some point his bad takes just pile up, that any rational person needs to be over Tucker Carlson,” another disappointed user wrote. “Bad take on WWII/nukes, AI dooming, Israel, science, Putin, Andrew Tate, etc.”
“It’s the 'grifter's attention-grabbing dilemma' of pushing bad takes [for] clicks.”