Police in Suffolk, Virginia confirmed that a 17-year-old was found dead on May 15, and investigators said they believed his death was caused by an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound," the New York Post reported this week.

The outlet noted that Huncho appeared to have switched off the gun's safety moments before pulling the trigger.

The teen's family set up a GoFundMe account to help his grieving mother, confirming in the description that "suicide/accidental was the cause of his death" and that "we are still trying to figure out why."