'Absolutely Ridiculous': Prince Harry Faces Backlash for Wearing UK 'Participation' Medals to Present US Army Award

Harry wore an array of medals, including those marking his grandmother's Jubilees and his service in Afghanistan. However, conspicuously absent was the Coronation medal commemorating King Charles' ascension to the throne last year.

According to the Daily Mail, experts believe the absence of the medal could be seen a snub to his father. The medals also match those Harry chose to wear as he attended the Coronation.

Critics on social media have also criticized Harry's decision to wear the medals at all, with many of the Duke's detractors asking, "Out of everyone in the world they chose Harry?!"