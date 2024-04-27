Your tip
'Absolutely Ridiculous': Prince Harry Faces Backlash for Wearing UK 'Participation' Medals to Present US Army Award

prince harry backlash wearing uk participation medals us army award
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 27 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

In a recent event where Prince Harry presented the "Military Times Soldier of the Year Award" to US combat medic Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, controversy stirred over his choice of attire.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was criticized for his deciding to wear UK "participation" medals while handing out an award to a ceremony, RadarOnline.com has learned.

prince harry backlash wearing uk participation medals us army award
Source: mega

Prince Harry's choice of medals at an award ceremony were highly scrutinized.

Harry wore an array of medals, including those marking his grandmother's Jubilees and his service in Afghanistan. However, conspicuously absent was the Coronation medal commemorating King Charles' ascension to the throne last year.

According to the Daily Mail, experts believe the absence of the medal could be seen a snub to his father. The medals also match those Harry chose to wear as he attended the Coronation.

Critics on social media have also criticized Harry's decision to wear the medals at all, with many of the Duke's detractors asking, "Out of everyone in the world they chose Harry?!"

prince harry backlash wearing uk participation medals us army award
Source: mega

Prince Harry left his royal duties to live in the US.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of Prince Harry at the event claiming the medals looked "absolutely ridiculous."

Someone commented, "The participation medals are a sad cry for 'looook at meeeeeeeee.'"

Another user shared the images and asked, "Why didn't we have an American Veteran who could do this?"

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
prince harry backlash wearing uk participation medals us army award
Source: mega

Prince Harry gave the 'Military Times Soldier of the Year Award' to US combat medic Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks.

Several people came to the defense of the polarizing royal prince, pointing out that Marks participated in the Invictus Games in 2016 — an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women founded by Prince Harry.

Others defended the Duke of Sussex by pointing out one of the medals was presented to him for his service in Afghanistan.

Source: radar

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that the absence of the Coronation medal on Harry's outfit was the prince's way of deliberately seeking to distance himself from his old life as he makes the US his permanent home with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids.

Harry was not permitted to attend last May's festivities in military dress after stepping back from royal duties. The party is considered a privilege reserved for working members of the family.

Fitzwilliams told Newsweek: "Those eligible who were involved in the coronation were given a medal."

"The Sussexes do nothing by chance and this clearly emphasises or is intended to emphasise his distance from the royal family," he added. "The Sussexes are well aware that every single thing they do, everything they wear, everything they say, is all going to be examined."

