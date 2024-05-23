Hound Dog: TN Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Graceland Auction Fraud After FBI Steps in
Tennessee's Attorney General is taking action for the King after a lending company tried to foreclose on Elvis Presley's famous Graceland estate. Jonathan Skrmetti launched an investigation into Naussany Investments and Private Lending, LLC, the business that Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough accused of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“My office has fought fraud against homeowners for decades, and there is no home in Tennessee more beloved than Graceland,” Skrmetti announced in a press release Thursday. "I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter, determine the full extent of any misconduct that may have occurred, and identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened.”
Skrmetti's investigation comes after the case caught the Federal Bureau of Investigation's attention, with agents allegedly contacting Riley's team about its own possible probe. Remember, the judge halted the ruling of a foreclosure action on Graceland following accusations that Riley's late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, used the home-turned-museum as collateral on an alleged $3.8 million unpaid debt.
Riley filed a lawsuit claiming fraud, stating Lisa Marie never took out the loan.
The notary even came forward saying she had never encountered Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter in her life, despite it being claimed she witnessed Lisa Marie sign the loan documents.
The lender who planned to auction off Elvis' Graceland home dropped the legal battle over the estate on Wednesday after Riley's accusations that Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC allegedly tried to defraud the famous family and sell off the iconic property by allegedly forging Lisa Marie's signature and claiming she signed the docs before her January 2023 death.
As this outlet reported, Riley's mom passed away suddenly from a small bowel obstruction last year. A man claiming to be Gregory Naussany released a statement about the Graceland debacle.
"Due to the deed of trust not being recorded and the loan being obtained in different state, legal action would have to be filed in multiple states and Naussany Investments & Private Lending will not acquire to proceed," his statement to Daily Mail read in part, adding the company would be "withdrawing all claims with prejudice."