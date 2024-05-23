Hound Dog: TN Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Graceland Auction Fraud After FBI Steps in

Skrmetti's investigation comes after the case caught the Federal Bureau of Investigation's attention, with agents allegedly contacting Riley's team about its own possible probe. Remember, the judge halted the ruling of a foreclosure action on Graceland following accusations that Riley's late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, used the home-turned-museum as collateral on an alleged $3.8 million unpaid debt.

Riley filed a lawsuit claiming fraud, stating Lisa Marie never took out the loan.