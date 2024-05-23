Graceland Auction Fraud: FBI Steps in, Contacts Riley Keough's Team About Possible Probe
The Graceland auction fraud scandal has caught the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with agents allegedly contacting Riley Keough's camp about a possible probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This comes after a judge halted the ruling of a foreclosure action on Graceland following accusations that Riley's late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, used the famous Memphis property as collateral on an alleged $3.8 million unpaid debt.
It was later claimed that Lisa Marie never took out a $3.8 million loan. What's even stranger is that the notary who allegedly witnessed Elvis Presley's only child sign the loan documents said she had never encountered Lisa Marie in her life.
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the FBI has already jumped on the scandal, allegedly contacting Graceland officials and Riley's team.
TMZ reported the FBI told those contacted that the agency was "interested" in conducting a criminal probe, with the would-be victims in the process of reaching out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
But those involved believe they know who was behind the fraudulent auction, sources shared.
People connected to Graceland think it's linked to one individual and insiders spilled to the outlet that they know their suspect's identity.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Riley's camp for comment.
We already told you — the mystery lender who planned to auction off Elvis' Graceland home dropped the legal battle over the estate on Wednesday after the judge put a temporary pin in the auction scheduled for Thursday.
The decision came after Riley filed a complaint accusing Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC of trying to defraud her famous family into selling the iconic property by allegedly forging Lisa Marie's signature. Priscilla Presley's late daughter died suddenly from a small bowel obstruction on January 12, 2023.
The man claiming to be Gregory Naussany released a statement about the debacle.
"Due to the deed of trust not being recorded and the loan being obtained in different state, legal action would have to be filed in multiple states and Naussany Investments & Private Lending will not acquire to proceed," the statement to Daily Mail read in part, adding it would be "withdrawing all claims with prejudice."