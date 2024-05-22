Diddy's Demise: Chaka Khan's Daughter Accuses Embattled Mogul's Security of Jumping Her Brother
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira couldn't be happier about seeing Sean "Diddy" Combs go down and she's piling even more accusations on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The daughter of the legendary singer addressed Diddy's apology video about physically assaulting his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in 2016, claiming the embattled mogul yelled and screamed at her famous mother before his security allegedly beat up her brother.
Taking to the comment section of the apology heard worldwide, Indira didn't hold back. She slammed Diddy on his own Instagram and made it clear she was relishing in his demise. As this outlet reported, Diddy is at the center of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations and faces several sexual assault lawsuits.
Cassie was the first to step forward with accusations of rape, sex trafficking, drugging, physical and sexual assault, and more against Diddy. In the $30 million since-settled lawsuit, the U & Me singer detailed a 2016 assault during a hotel stay with him, in which she claimed he beat her up.
Diddy denied the allegations, accusing Cassie of blackmail — until the disturbing surveillance video showing him kicking, stomping, and dragging her after running down the hotel hallway in nothing but a towel was leaked last week.
He immediately copped backlash when he launched his apology video, taking "full responsibility" for his actions, with Chaka Khan's daughter using the opportunity to expose Diddy for his alleged behavior against her family.
"I’m glad this is happening to you," Indira commented Wednesday on the rapper's post before hurling more accusations against him.
"You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic," she alleged. "When my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother."
Chaka Khan's daughter added, "These may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise," then tagged her famous mother and ended, "Isn’t it great mom."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.
Diddy is still being investigated by the feds for alleged sex trafficking. Several of his homes were raided in March in connection to the case. While the Bad Boy Records founder wasn't home during the raids, two of his sons, Justin and King, were detained but not arrested by agents after they busted into his Holmby Hills mansion with guns drawn.
Justin's mom, Misa Hylton, addressed the Cassie assault video on Tuesday, revealing it "triggered" her to watch Diddy beat his ex, adding that the rapper "needs help."
"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma," Hylton wrote in her post. Sharing photos of Diddy's seven kids, she said, "Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it."
Cassie's attorney blasted Diddy's apology video, calling it "pathetic."
"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog said in her statement.
"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."