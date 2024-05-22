Diddy's Demise: Chaka Khan's Daughter Accuses Embattled Mogul's Security of Jumping Her Brother

Cassie was the first to step forward with accusations of rape, sex trafficking, drugging, physical and sexual assault, and more against Diddy. In the $30 million since-settled lawsuit, the U & Me singer detailed a 2016 assault during a hotel stay with him, in which she claimed he beat her up.

Diddy denied the allegations, accusing Cassie of blackmail — until the disturbing surveillance video showing him kicking, stomping, and dragging her after running down the hotel hallway in nothing but a towel was leaked last week.