Daggers for Diddy: Outrage Over Sean Combs’ Apology — as He’s Spotted for First Time in Miami After ‘Disingenuous’ Video

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing backlash over an apology video sparked by the shocking release of 2016 hotel security camera footage that captured the music mogul savagely kicking and dragging his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Diddy was seen out and about in Miami for the first time since the security camera footage surfaced, Cassie's lawyers, rapper 50 Cent, and former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day slammed the music producer's "disingenuous" apology.