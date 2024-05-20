Your tip
Daggers for Diddy: Outrage Over Sean Combs’ Apology — as He’s Spotted for First Time in Miami After ‘Disingenuous’ Video

cassie ventura lawyer attacks sean diddy combs disingenuous apology
Source: mega

Diddy's apology video sparked outrage online.

By:

May 20 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing backlash over an apology video sparked by the shocking release of 2016 hotel security camera footage that captured the music mogul savagely kicking and dragging his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Diddy was seen out and about in Miami for the first time since the security camera footage surfaced, Cassie's lawyers, rapper 50 Cent, and former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day slammed the music producer's "disingenuous" apology.

diddy apologiez ig
Source: @diddy/instagram

On May 19, Diddy posted an apology video regarding the hotel footage on Instagram.

On Sunday, May 19, Diddy took to Instagram and posted an apology video regarding the hotel security camera footage that surfaced two days earlier.

The 54-year-old producer said he took "full responsibility” for his disturbing actions — and seemingly attempted to explain away his behavior by claiming he was at "rock bottom" when the incident occurred.

"So difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you got to do that. I was f----- up," Diddy said in the apology video. "I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses, my behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, I'm disgusted."

"I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab."

diddy outrage over sean combs apology as hes spotted for first time in miam pp
Source: MEGA

Shortly after he posted his apology video, Diddy was seen out in Miami for the first time since the hotel footage surfaced.

Shortly after Diddy posted the video, he was seen in public for the first time since the hotel video surfaced. The music mogul casually strolled through Miami with friends.

Meanwhile, Cassie's lawyers blasted his apology video and accused him of making the incident about himself.

cassie ventura
Source: MEGA

In the 2016 hotel security camera footage, Diddy is seen attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

MORE ON:
Diddy
"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the firm representing Cassie, wrote in a statement posted to X.

"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

O'Day also called out Diddy following his apology video. In her X post, she included Diddy's December 2023 statement, in which he claimed his accusers were looking for a "payday."

"Diddy did not apologize to Cassie," the former Danity Kane member wrote. "He apologized to the world for seeing what he did."

cent trolls christian combs after diss track
Source: MEGA

Rapper 50 Cent slammed Diddy's apology video as a 'bad move.'

"He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it," O'Day added.

50 Cent also slammed Diddy's apology.

"This is not going to work, who is advising him right now?" the rapper wrote on Instagram. "SMH bad move."

50 Cent also included the same 2023 statement that O'Day shared and added, "The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes."

