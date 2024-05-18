'Prayers Up for All His Victims': Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Bombshell Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie
Aubrey O'Day has spoken out in support of Diddy's victims after the release of explosive surveillance footage that showed the music mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine," the ex-Danity Kane singer wrote on X alongside a clip from the footage. "Abuse survivors or anyone that triggers easily might not want to watch (images are disturbing). #Cassie #diddy #kimporter prayers up for all his victims."
O'Day also thanked Cassie for "opening this door" with her lawsuit that preceded numerous other allegations of sexual assault and abuse against Diddy.
"Let's focus on changing the system now so no one has enough power to bury or discredit voices," she wrote, adding that abuse can be difficult to "even understand fully and come to terms with immediately, especially at young ages. It can take decades. The laws need to be amended in regards to the statue of limitations protecting perpetrators re harassment, assault, & rape."
O'Day has been a vocal critic of Diddy for years, and she was one of the first people to speak out in support of Cassie when the singer filed her $30 million lawsuit accusing Diddy of physical and sexual abuse in November 2023.
"Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen @cassie," O'Day wrote on her Instagram story at the time.
Cassie settled the lawsuit one day after filing. Diddy, who has denied all the allegations against him, also faces multiple other lawsuits and a federal sex trafficking investigation.
O'Day got her big break after being discovered by Diddy on the MTV reality show Making the Band 3 in 2004. She formed Danity Kane with Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, D. Woods and Aundrea Fimbres, but Diddy kicked her out of the girl group in 2008.
In a 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, O'Day alleged that she was fired because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her] — not talent-wise, but in other areas,” adding that she was “the only girl that was in those types of positions.”
As RadarOnline.com reported last month, O'Day later claimed that Diddy tried to buy former Bad Boy Records artists' silence by making them sign NDAs in exchange for the publishing rights to their music.