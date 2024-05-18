'Prayers Up for All His Victims': Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Bombshell Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

O'Day got her big break after being discovered by Diddy on the MTV reality show Making the Band 3 in 2004. She formed Danity Kane with Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, D. Woods and Aundrea Fimbres, but Diddy kicked her out of the girl group in 2008.

In a 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, O'Day alleged that she was fired because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her] — not talent-wise, but in other areas,” adding that she was “the only girl that was in those types of positions.”

As RadarOnline.com reported last month, O'Day later claimed that Diddy tried to buy former Bad Boy Records artists' silence by making them sign NDAs in exchange for the publishing rights to their music.