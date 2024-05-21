'Their Father Needs Help': Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Breaks Silence on Cassie Assault, Says She's 'Triggered' By Footage
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex Misa Hylton has broken her silence on the video showing the rapper assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016, saying the disturbing footage "triggered my own trauma," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hylton was Diddy's first public relationship, and they share a 30-year-old son, Justin Combs.
As this outlet reported, the shocking 2016 video showed the music mogul running down a hotel hallway in his towel before he caught up to Cassie and began kicking and dragging her. The U & Me singer outlined the assault in the $30 million lawsuit she filed against Diddy in November 2023. He denied the allegations, settling with Cassie in record time but alleged she was blackmailing him.
After the assault video made headlines, Diddy changed his tune, issuing an apology video and claiming he sought help after the altercation.
Hylton said she knows "exactly how" Cassie feels, taking to her social media to post photos of Diddy's seven kids and urging him to get help.
"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma," she wrote in her post.
"These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams," Hylton continued. "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them," she added, referencing Kim Porter's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, 17, whose mom died unexpectedly in 2018.
Hylton ended her caption with a powerful message about Diddy.
- Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Blasts Mogul's Apology Video, Claims He Saw Rapper 'Get Physical' With Cassie and Kim Porter
- Cringe: Rapper Cam'ron Frustrated Over Diddy Questions in Awkward Interview, Asks On-Air 'Who Booked Me for This Joint?'
- REMOVED: Diddy's Music Scrubbed From Peloton as Company Cuts Ties After Cassie Assault Video
"Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it," she stated. This isn't the first time Hylton has blasted her ex.
As RadarOnline.com reported, she roasted Diddy in 2023 after Justin's DUI, accusing him of leading their son down the wrong path.
Justin and Diddy's son King, 26, whom he shared with Porter, were detained but not arrested when federal agents raided the music man's home in March as part of a sex trafficking investigation. The Bad Boy Records founder was not there when the raid went down.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Diddy's apology video has been slammed by the general public and Cassie's attorney, who called his response "pathetic."
"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog said in her statement.
"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."