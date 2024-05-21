Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Blasts Mogul's Apology Video, Claims He Saw Rapper 'Get Physical' With Cassie and Kim Porter

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard scoffed at the mogul's apology video after hotel footage showed him kicking and assaulting Cassie Ventura, claiming it was not a "one-time incident" and insisting he allegedly witnessed the rapper assaulting his ex-Kim Porter, who died in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA According to Roger Bond, the 2016 assault on Cassie was not a "one-time incident."

“It didn’t surprise me when I saw it because I’ve seen things to this nature before,” Roger Bonds told Piers Morgan of the 2016 surveillance video in an interview late Monday. “I’ve gotten in between things of this nature before — and this was back in 2012,” he continued.

Bonds claimed he witnessed the Bad Boy Records founder be violent with women “around four or five times.” “I’ve seen him [be violent] with Cassie and I’ve seen him with Kim Porter, his kid’s mother,” Diddy's former security guard claimed, before launching into alleged examples.

“I’ve seen him get physical. I’ve seen him get really physical, grab them up,” he alleged. “I’ve seen him get into some wrestling and punching matches and sometimes I felt like, ‘What are you mad at? What are you upset about?'” “Because it’s a deeper anger when you’re hitting and punching a woman in that type of manner,” Bond shared. “When you have a problem with every woman that you’re dealing with, then I think that problem is inside of you."

Source: MEGA Kim Porter — who shared two kids with Diddy — died unexpectedly in 2018.

Bond isn't buying Diddy's apology video, in which he took "full responsibility" for the assault on Cassie. “You can’t just say anything you want to say and think that people are going to accept it,” he said. Regarding Cassie's accusation that the rapper allegedly paid the hotel $50k for the footage at the time, Bonds claimed his former boss likely knew there were security cameras in the hotel hallways and could easily purchase the video.

"When you go through life just paying your way out, I really feel like he wasn't sorry about that — he might be sorry now that he got caught, but if that was a one-time incident, then I would say accept his apology, but I think in that apology he said what he thought people wanted to hear," Bonds charged.

Source: mega Cassie sued Diddy for $30 million, in which she talked about the hotel assault. They have since settled.

The footage showing Diddy physically attacking Cassie in 2016 seemed to cooperate with the allegations she made about the assault in the now-settled $30 million lawsuit she filed against him in November 2023. He denied his ex's accusations and accused her of blackmailing him — until the video was leaked.

