'Extremely Dangerous': Merrick Garland Slams Trump's Claims That FBI Had Kill Order in Mar-a-Lago Raid
Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to Donald Trump's claim that the Department of Justice gave authorization to kill him in the Mar-a-Lago missing classified documents raid, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president and his allies, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, accused the DOJ of permitting FBI agents to assassinate Trump during the raid, despite the ex-president not being at his luxury Florida estate at the time.
Back in August 2022, FBI agents arrived at the ex-president's private club and home with a search warrant to recover missing classified documents. After the raid — which uncovered a treasure trove of boxes containing classified materials — special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump.
Earlier this week, an FBI policy statement written at the time of the raid was released. The policy stated agents were authorized to use deadly force if they were under immediate threat.
As has been the case for his other indictments, Trump has since used the policy statement to fundraise for his presidential campaign. Trump told supporters he "nearly escaped death" despite not being present at Mar-a-Lago during the raid or the policy mentioning him.
The attorney general addressed the ex-president's allegations on Thursday.
"That allegation is false, and it is extremely dangerous. The document that is being referred to in the allegation is the Justice Department standard policy limiting the use of force," Garland told reporters.
"As the FBI advises, it is part of the standard operations plan for searches. And in fact, it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden’s home."
Following Trump's allegations against the DOJ, Rep. Greene called on Garland to be "impeached."
"Merrick Garland issued a kill order for President Trump," the Georgia congresswoman falsely claimed in an X post. "The raid on Mar-a-Lago should’ve never happened. Merrick Garland must be impeached!"
Trump also took to Truth Social to rant about the use of "deadly force" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
"WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the 'Icebox,' and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT!" Trump posed on Tuesday, May 21.