Kelly Rowland Defends Cannes Confrontation, Hints Race Was a Factor: 'I Stood my Ground'
Kelly Rowland has no regrets about her heated exchange with security on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans were trying to piece together what transpired when the former Destiny's Child singer was seen having a tense conversation on Tuesday, making a point with her hand held up sternly in the woman's face.
Rowland, who was dressed in a glamorous Anamika Khanna gown at the star-studded event, was not pleased with the way she was being treated on the Palais des Festivals staircase, sharing her side of the story for the first time in an interview.
"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened," Rowland spilled to the Associated Press at the amfAR Cannes Gala in France on Thursday.
"I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it."
The Dilemma hitmaker hinted that race may have been a factor in the dispute.
"And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded or pushed off or told to get off," she added with a shrug. "I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground."
The event is known for having a strict dress code and rules, including prohibiting red-carpet selfies.
As for what led up to the meltdown, "the people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it," an insider told Daily Mail about the tension that was brewing.
"By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot," they added.
"She doesn't care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself."
It's only been a few weeks since Rowland made headlines over claims that she "stormed off" the Today show after complaining about her dressing room.
Sources have since alleged that she had made her exit due to "disrespect" shown to her by Savannah Guthrie who allegedly "aggressively" questioned her about Beyoncé instead of sticking to the subject: her new film Mea Culpa.
However, other insiders close to Rowland denied there was any drama.