Kelly Rowland's Cannes Meltdown Explained: Why the Star Blew Up at Female Security Guard
Kelly Rowland was standing up to a bug-a-boo when she got into a female security guard's face at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, with sources claiming it was the employee in the wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the singer, 43, unloaded on a woman staffer as the latter guided her up the stairs at the Marcello Mio premiere. Rowland was caught wagging her finger and scolding the guard as the paparazzi snapped away, and now, her meltdown has been explained.
“The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive, and Kelly was trying to ignore it,” a source claimed to Daily Mail Wednesday.
“By the time she got to the last woman she had had it, because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.”
A lip reader also stepped in, claiming the security guard apologized for stepping on Rowland's Anamika Khanna red gown, to which the ex-Mea Culpa actress allegedly replied, "It's OK."
All hell seemed to break loose after that, with the security guard appearing to say something else that set Rowland off.
“Don’t talk to me like that," she repeated as they made their way up the stairs, per the lip reader. RadarOnline.com told you — Rowland was seen snapping her neck in the female's direction and pointing her perfectly manicured finger in the guard's face while seemingly telling her to stick it where the sun doesn't shine.
Rowland's Cannes catfight immediately made headlines, with many calling her a diva, but insiders shared that the singer could care less what the public thinks of the fiery exchange.
"She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself,” a source spilled. “She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary."
RadarOnline.com contacted Rowland's rep for comment but didn't hear back.
It wasn't long ago that Rowland "stormed off" the Today show after complaining about her dressing room, leaving Hoda Kotb scrambling for a last-minute guest host.
Insiders told Page Six in February that Rowland ditched her obligations after being told she couldn't move into the green room upstairs because it was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez.
Rumor has it that Rowland and her team weren't happy with her dressing room, so she left in a huff, forcing Rita Ora, a guest on the show, to fill in during the eleventh hour.
Kotb later made light of the situation.
“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” she said.
Kotb also joked, "She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together!”