Kelly Rowland's Cannes Meltdown Explained: Why the Star Blew Up at Female Security Guard

Kelly Rowland was standing up to a bug-a-boo when she got into a female security guard's face at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, with sources claiming it was the employee in the wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the singer, 43, unloaded on a woman staffer as the latter guided her up the stairs at the Marcello Mio premiere. Rowland was caught wagging her finger and scolding the guard as the paparazzi snapped away, and now, her meltdown has been explained.