Behind-the-Scenes Diva: Kelly Rowland Allegedly Walks Off 'Today' After Complaining About Dressing Room

Kelly Rowland allegedly exited Today in a huff, reportedly leaving Hoda Kotb high and dry after bailing on her cohosting gig over a dressing room dilemma, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claimed that Rowland, 43, and her team "were not happy" about her dressing room, adding that she reportedly ditched her obligations after being told she couldn't move into the green room upstairs because it was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez.