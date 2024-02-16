Behind-the-Scenes Diva: Kelly Rowland Allegedly Walks Off 'Today' After Complaining About Dressing Room
Kelly Rowland allegedly exited Today in a huff, reportedly leaving Hoda Kotb high and dry after bailing on her cohosting gig over a dressing room dilemma, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed that Rowland, 43, and her team "were not happy" about her dressing room, adding that she reportedly ditched her obligations after being told she couldn't move into the green room upstairs because it was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez.
"They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” an insider familiar with the situation told Page Six on Friday.
Rowland's alleged abrupt exit left producers and Kobt confused.
“She’s beloved at ‘Today.’ She was getting the full hour, and Hoda’s the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense,” the source said.
The former Destiny's Child singer and her team allegedly played "musical dressing rooms" because "they didn’t like the one she was in.” The source said they inquired about moving Rowland to the one upstairs, but J Lo was already in it.
The Today producers reportedly offered Rowland several options, including other dressing rooms, but "they didn’t want that."
"[The show] basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren’t happy with it, so they walked and they left,” the insider claimed, alleging Rowland left Hoda's producers scrambling to fill her void.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to NBC and Rowland's rep for comment.
The dressing rooms at Today are known for being tiny, with industry vets calling them “glorified closets."
“They’re not nice. It’s the oldest building. There are major space limitations, [it’s] not glamorous. It’s not fresh flowers, and candles and gourmet food. It’s basically [a] white box,” one source shared.
The Mea Culpa actress was a guest on the 8 AM hour of Today. She was supposed to stay and fill in for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour as a guest host of Today with Hoda & Jenna. Thankfully, Rita Ora allegedly volunteered and stood in for Rowland last minute.
Despite the drama, Rowland was able to plug her Netflix drama, written by Tyler Perry, which is scheduled to drop on the streaming site on February 23.