Catfight in Cannes: Kelly Rowland Gets in Security Guard's Face During Tense Scolding Match
Kelly Rowland found herself in quite the dilemma when she appeared to get into a heated scolding war with a female security guard at the Cannes Film Festival, RadarOnline.com has learned. The rumored diva — who walked off the Today show after complaining about her dressing room in February — had what looked like a meltdown on the red carpet of the Marcello Mio premiere Tuesday.
Rowland, 43, grabbed attention in her all-red attire, slipping her curves into a cherry-colored flowing gown that draped across her body. She dazzled in a diamond statement necklace, perfectly accessorizing with matching bracelets, tear-drop earrings, and a beautifully rounded clutch.
The former Destiny's Child singer glowed while posing for photographers and showing off her platinum-blonde bob for the star-studded occasion. However, her happiness seemed to disappear when she started making her way up the stairs of the premiere.
All hell broke loose when a female security guard began guiding Rowland away from the flashing lights and into the movie screening, likely ushering her in the correct direction. It's unclear what happened, but a video showed the Say My Name singer snapping her neck in the guard's direction and pointing her perfectly manicured finger in the woman's face.
But the security guard did not back down.
Words were exchanged between the ladies, with Rowland appearing to get more tense with every step. She finally squared off with the woman and very sternly told her off.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rowland's team for comment.
It wasn't long ago that Rowland "stormed off' the Today show and left Hoda Kotb scrambling for a last-minute guest host.
She left the show in a huff in February, with sources claiming that she and her team weren't happy with her dressing room, so she ditched her co-hosting duties, forcing Rita Ora, a guest on the show, to fill in during the eleventh hour.
Insiders told Page Six that Rowland ditched her obligations after being told she couldn't move into the green room upstairs because it was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez.
Kotb later confirmed the rumors, making light of the situation and showing there were no hard feelings.
“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” she said.
Kotb also joked, "She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together!”