Catfight in Cannes: Kelly Rowland Gets in Security Guard's Face During Tense Scolding Match

Kelly Rowland found herself in quite the dilemma when she appeared to get into a heated scolding war with a female security guard at the Cannes Film Festival, RadarOnline.com has learned. The rumored diva — who walked off the Today show after complaining about her dressing room in February — had what looked like a meltdown on the red carpet of the Marcello Mio premiere Tuesday.

Kelly looked annoyed when the guard began ushering her up the stairs.

Rowland, 43, grabbed attention in her all-red attire, slipping her curves into a cherry-colored flowing gown that draped across her body. She dazzled in a diamond statement necklace, perfectly accessorizing with matching bracelets, tear-drop earrings, and a beautifully rounded clutch.

The former Destiny's Child singer glowed while posing for photographers and showing off her platinum-blonde bob for the star-studded occasion. However, her happiness seemed to disappear when she started making her way up the stairs of the premiere.