Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims FBI Planning to Assassinate Donald Trump
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed that President Joe Biden “planned to assassinate” Donald Trump during the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago back in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Greene’s concerning comments came shortly after a newly unsealed court document revealed that federal agents were prepared to use “deadly force” when the FBI raided Trump’s Florida home for classified documents two years ago.
According to Greene, that meant that President Biden provided the FBI the “green light” to “assassinate” Trump – although it should be noted that Trump was in Bedminster, New Jersey at the time of the Mar-a-Lago raids on August 8, 2022.
“I made sure that he knew,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted on Tuesday evening. “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.”
“Does everyone get it yet?!” Greene continued. “What are Republicans going to do about it?”
Meanwhile, readers on X corrected the GOP congresswoman and explained that “neither the DOJ nor the FBI were planning to assassinate” Trump during the Mar-a-Lago raid two years ago.
The readers also explained that the “deadly force” language used in the raid warrant was “standard procedure” when conducting such an operation.
“This is false,” a note under Greene’s tweet read. “Neither the DOJ nor the FBI were planning to assassinate Mr. Trump. That language in question is standard procedure.”
Still, ex-President Trump quickly reacted to Greene’s assassination claim. The former president rushed to Truth Social to repeat that President Biden allegedly “authorized the FBI to use deadly force” against him.
“WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the 'Icebox,' and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE,” Trump wrote shortly after court on Tuesday.
“NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY,” the embattled ex-president continued. “HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT!”
The FBI later released a statement and dismissed Greene and Trump’s assassination claims. The bureau, like the note under Greene’s initial tweet, clarified that its search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 "included a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force."
"The FBI followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force," the FBI explained on Tuesday.
"No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter," the bureau added.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Elie Honig also dismissed Greene and Trump’s assassination claims and clarified that there was “nothing to see here.”
“The FBI to put out a statement today saying this is standard procedure, that the FBI always has lethal force,” Collins explained on Tuesday night. “They showed up to Mar-a-Lago knowing Donald Trump wasn’t there.”
“This is ridiculous,” the network’s senior legal analyst added. “There’s nothing to see here.”