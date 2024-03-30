Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have the Brains' to Be a Dictator, Says Former National Security Advisor John Bolton
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton expressed his concerns about Donald Trump's leadership capabilities, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a recent interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Bolton, who previously served under Trump, highlighted Trump's lack of intellect and potential aspirations for power.
Trump, as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has raised concerns among critics for his attempts to cling to power following the 2020 election.
Despite his loss, Trump falsely claimed election fraud and pressured officials in various states to overturn the results, which culminated in the violent Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
Bolton, along with other disillusioned former officials who worked under Trump, have been vocal in criticizing the ex-president's actions.
In the Le Figaro interview, Bolton emphasized the strength of the American Constitution and institutions, pointing out Trump's attacks on them through his unfounded election fraud claims.
"The American Constitution and its institutions are strong," Bolton stated, adding, "If he wasn’t able to steal the election when he was in the Oval Office, it’s not going to happen in November from Mar-a-Lago. The Constitution is very clear, there will be no third term."
Bolton was asked if Trump has "Julius Caesar-esque aspirations" of becoming a dictator.
“He hasn’t got the brains! He’s a property developer, for God’s sake!” replied Bolton, who predicts that, if elected again, Trump will withdraw from the NATO security alliance.
“Trump, when he has an idea, comes back to it again and again, then gets distracted, forgets, but eventually comes back to it and acts on it,” he told the outlet. “That’s why leaving NATO is a real possibility. A lot of people think it’s just a negotiating tool, but I don’t think so.”
Trump came under fire on Tuesday night for a series of concerning remarks he made during a 2024 campaign town hall event in Iowa.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, that you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Fox News star Sean Hannity asked Trump during the network’s town hall event.
But rather than agree that he would not “abuse power as retribution” against his enemies, the embattled ex-president said he would “only” do so on “day one” of his possible second term as president.
“Except for day one,” Trump responded. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”