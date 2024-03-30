Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have the Brains' to Be a Dictator, Says Former National Security Advisor John Bolton

In a recent interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Bolton, who previously served under Trump, highlighted Trump's lack of intellect and potential aspirations for power.

Trump, as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has raised concerns among critics for his attempts to cling to power following the 2020 election.

Despite his loss, Trump falsely claimed election fraud and pressured officials in various states to overturn the results, which culminated in the violent Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.