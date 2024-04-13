'We Broke Roe v. Wade': Donald Trump Says Abortion Rollback Created 'Very Beautiful Harmony'

The former president spoke out about his views on abortion, which has become a key election issue, during a press conference with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday.

"We broke Roe v. Wade and we did something that nobody thought was possible. We gave it back to the states," Trump said.

"Mr. President, while you were in office, you said that you would sign a federal abortion ban if Congress sent it to your desk. Why should Americans trust your word that you would not do it now if you were re-elected?" one reporter asked.

"Because we don’t need it any longer," Trump responded. "Because we broke Roe v. Wade and we did something that nobody thought was possible. We gave it back to the states."

"And the states are working very brilliantly, in some cases conservative and some cases not conservative, but they’re working, and it’s working the way it’s supposed to," he added. "Every legal scholar, real legal scholar, wanted to have it go back to the states. Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, and we are able to do that."