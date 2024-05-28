WATCH: Robert De Niro Clashes With Pro-Trump Protestors During Bizarre Biden Campaign Presser Outside Ex-Prez's Criminal Trial
Actor Robert De Niro clashed with a group of pro-Trump protestors during a campaign presser for President Joe Biden in New York City, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident unfolded on Tuesday as De Niro, 80, led a press conference outside the Manhattan courthouse where ex-President Donald Trump is still on trial for the alleged falsification of business records.
The Goodfellas star did not hold back during the tumultuous press conference on Tuesday. He claimed that ex-President Trump “wants to sow total chaos,” “destroy not only the city,” and “eventually he could destroy the whole world.”
“I don’t mean to scare you. No, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you,” De Niro charged. “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted.”
“And elections. Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done,” the actor continued. “If he gets in. I can tell you right now. He will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave.”
De Niro then clashed with a group of pro-Trump protestors after he called the embattled ex-president a “clown,” a “grubby real estate hustler,” and a “tyrant.”
The pro-Trump protestors fired back and chanted “F--- Joe Biden” and “De Niro is a gangster b----” in an apparent attempt to drown out the Biden campaign presser.
“You’re a f------ idiot,” De Niro shouted shortly after one pro-Trump protestor accused the actor of being a “paid actor for the DNC” and sharing illicit ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
De Niro was also joined by several officers who protected the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection more than three years ago.
Former Washington, D.C. officer Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn stood outside the Manhattan courthouse and warned those listening about the threat another Trump presidency could pose to the country.
“I came here today to remind Americans of what Donald Trump is capable of and the violence that he unleashed on all Americans on January 6, 2021,” Fanone charged.
“Americans need to wake up,” Dunn added. “This is not a drill.”
Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, later took over after De Niro and the Biden campaign team left the courthouse. Cheung criticized the Biden campaign team and accused President Biden of “election interference of the highest order.”
“Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are in complete freakout mode, and that’s why they’ve gone back on the word and now they’ve gone in bed with a highly conflicted judge, and now they’re making a political mockery of this entire thing,” Cheung charged.
Trump’s 2024 national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, also targeted the Raging Bull star and argued that “actors like Robert De Niro” have “no idea the real problems that people in this city and across this country are facing.”
“President Trump is backed by the hard-working men and women of this country, and I cannot help but laugh when Joe Biden’s spokesperson actually came out here and accused President Trump of being a threat to democracy,” Leavitt said.
“Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy,” she added. “He is weaponizing our justice system.”