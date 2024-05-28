Your tip
Porsha Williams' Ex Fires Off Subpoenas to Dish Nation and BOA Demanding Depositions About Her Finances in Nasty Divorce War

porsha williams simon divorce
Source: MEGA; @simonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha Williams' ex Simon is dragging her former boss and two of her banks into their bitter divorce battle.

By:

May 28 2024, Updated 3:26 p.m. ET

Porsha Williams' estranged husband Simon Guobadia is dragging her former boss and two of her banks into their bitter divorce battle. Legal documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com reveal Simon subpoenaed the production company behind Dish Nation, Bank of America, and City National Bank to sit down for a videotaped deposition about Porsha's finances.

porsha simon
Source: @IAMSIMONGUOBADIA/INSTAGRAM

She filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage.

As this outlet reported, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage. The exes are locked in a nasty war over their prenuptial agreement. Porsha demanded the court uphold the contract they signed before they said "I do" in 2022, but Simon charged that her financial status changed when she signed a "multi-millions" deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment. Porsha's contract was dated before she pulled the plug on their short-lived union.

Embedded Image
Source: RadarOnline.com

Simon wants a representative from Dino Bones Production, Inc. and both financial institutions disclose how much his ex has in the bank on June 21.

He already roped the production company for RHOA into the legal mess, and, now, he's demanding that a representative from Dino Bones Production, Inc. and both financial institutions disclose how much his ex has in the bank on June 21.

According to the documents dated May 21, Simon wants "all contracts, amendments, memos of understanding, and agreements regarding and involving Porsha Dyanne Williams' work on the show Dish Nation, from 2021 to the present."

He's also asking for "copies of all paystubs, statement of earnings, W-2 statements, 1099 forms," and other documents "relating to taxable income, tax free income, and other compensation of any kind paid to or earned" by Porsha, Oriaku, LLC, and her agent regarding her work with Dish Nation from 2021 through to the present.

Embedded Image
Source: RadarOnline.com

He's also asking for her monthly account transactions and records.

Per the documents, Simon asks the production representative for "all separation notices, termination of employment, termination of services," documents regarding Porsha's separation from the show, and all communication about why she is no longer working for Dish Nation.

For Bank of America and City National Bank, Porsha's ex demands her monthly account transactions and records like deposits, withdrawals, documents of any loans or pending loans, and records of any safe deposit boxes from January 2022 through the present date.

porsha williams ex husband simon nanny submits declaration divorce battle mansion unreleased footage rhoa producers
Source: MEGA
The Bravo star has already filed a motion to quash the subpoena for a deposition and all communication with RHOA producers — something Simon desperately wants — and she's likely to do the same for Dish Nation.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Porsha's team for comment.

