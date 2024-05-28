Porsha Williams' ex Simon is dragging her former boss and two of her banks into their bitter divorce battle.

Porsha Williams ' estranged husband Simon Guobadia is dragging her former boss and two of her banks into their bitter divorce battle. Legal documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com reveal Simon subpoenaed the production company behind Dish Nation, Bank of America, and City National Bank to sit down for a videotaped deposition about Porsha's finances.

As this outlet reported, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage. The exes are locked in a nasty war over their prenuptial agreement. Porsha demanded the court uphold the contract they signed before they said "I do" in 2022, but Simon charged that her financial status changed when she signed a "multi-millions" deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment. Porsha's contract was dated before she pulled the plug on their short-lived union.

He already roped the production company for RHOA into the legal mess, and, now, he's demanding that a representative from Dino Bones Production, Inc. and both financial institutions disclose how much his ex has in the bank on June 21.

According to the documents dated May 21, Simon wants "all contracts, amendments, memos of understanding, and agreements regarding and involving Porsha Dyanne Williams' work on the show Dish Nation, from 2021 to the present."