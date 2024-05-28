Your tip
Mike Tyson Breaks His Silence: Boxer 'Feeling 100%' After Shocking Medical Emergency Aboard Flight From Miami to LA

Mike Tyson broke his silence just one day after he suffered a startling medical emergency aboard a flight from Florida to California.

By:

May 28 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Mike Tyson broke his silence just one day after he suffered a startling medical emergency aboard a flight from Florida to California, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after Tyson, 57, became “nauseous and dizzy” aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Monday, the boxing legend confirmed that he was “feeling 100%” after the sudden health scare.

Tyson also threw shade at his boxing rival, Jake Paul, whom he is scheduled to fight in the ring in a highly anticipated match currently scheduled for July 20.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” Tyson wrote on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tyson’s rep confirmed that the boxing legend suffered a medical emergency mid-flight on Monday while flying from Miami to LA.

The boxer’s rep also confirmed that Tyson suffered an “ulcer flare” approximately 30 minutes before his plane landed and was treated at the scene shortly after.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s rep said in a statement shortly after the incident. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.”

“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” the boxer’s rep added.

One eyewitness shared details from the incident shortly after it occurred on Monday morning. The witness confirmed that the incident unfolded at Los Angeles International Airport and that paramedics later arrived to treat Iron Mike.

“Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor,” the witness shared. “The message even came on everyone’s screens.”

“He was in first class, but we were an exit row,” the witness continued. “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. The stewardess said something like: He's a really important passenger so we want to make sure he's okay.”

“I knew it was him,” the witness added, “but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tyson’s medical emergency came just weeks before the boxer is scheduled to take on Jake Paul in the ring on July 20.

It is currently unclear if the incident would affect that anticipated match, although Paul suggested that “nothing changed” in connection to the upcoming fight despite Tyson’s recent health scare.

"You love to make s--- up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes,” Paul, 27, wrote on Monday. “Nothing changed.”

Paul previously spoke out about his and Tyson’s upcoming match in another statement shared earlier this month.

“Mike wanted this to be a pro fight. He wants the war,” Paul said days before Monday’s incident. “I respect him for stepping up and try to put an end to me.”

“I really like Jake a lot,” Tyson later fired back. “But once he’s in the ring he has to fight like his life depends on it – because it will.”

