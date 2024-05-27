'Nauseous and Dizzy': Mike Tyson 'Doing Great' After Medical Emergency Aboard Flight From Miami to LA
Boxing legend Mike Tyson was said to be “doing great” after he suffered a sudden medical emergency aboard a flight from Florida to California this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident unfolded on Monday when Tyson, 57, was flying from Miami to Los Angeles.
According to the boxer’s rep, Tyson suffered an “ulcer flare” approximately 30 minutes before his plane landed. He was treated at the scene shortly after.
“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” Tyson’s rep explained.
“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” the boxer’s rep added.
An eyewitness shared details from the incident shortly after it occurred on Monday morning. The witness confirmed that the incident unfolded at Los Angeles International Airport.
“Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor,” the witness spilled. “The message even came on everyone’s screens.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tyson’s sudden medical emergency on Monday came just weeks before the boxer is scheduled to take on Jake Paul in the ring on July 20. It is currently unclear if Monday’s incident will affect that anticipated match.
“Mike wanted this to be a pro fight. He wants the war,” Paul, 27, said earlier this month regarding the fight. “I respect him for stepping up and try to put an end to me.”
“I really like Jake a lot,” Tyson fired back. “But once he’s in the ring he has to fight like his life depends on it – because it will.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Monday’s incident also came more than two years after Tyson was caught on tape beating a fan on a plane.
"Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan,” attorney Matt Morgan, who represented Tyson’s alleged victim, explained after that incident. “When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
"At a certain point, Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner,” the attorney continued. “This situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant.”
“Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson,” Morgan said further. "To state the obvious, as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Mr. Tyson should have exercised greater restraint before using his hands on an overly excited fan,”
Tyson’s camp later claimed that the incident was instigated after the boxer’s victim allegedly threw a water bottle at Tyson.