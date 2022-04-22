Mike Tyson Plane Victim Lawyers Up After Punch, Claims He Was 'Overly Excited' To See Boxing Star

Although the man, who has since been identified as Melvin Townsend III, has not yet sued Tyson for the alleged assault, Townsend’s lawyer recently revealed that he was hired by the victim as a result of the physical injuries his client sustained as well as the numerous media inquiries he has been receiving since the attack.

"Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan,” Matt Morgan, who is now representing Townsend, told TMZ during an interview on Friday. “When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."