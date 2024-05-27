Demi Moore: Why Actress Wasn't Afraid to Strip Naked on Screen Again at 61 as She Makes X-Rated Hollywood Comeback
Actress Demi Moore recently discussed her decision to appear naked onscreen in a new horror movie despite being more than 60 years old, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as Moore approaches her 62nd birthday in November, the heartthrob actress opened up about her new film, The Substance, after it premiered at Cannes.
According to Moore, she was happy to be “pushed out of [her] comfort zone” and push boundaries further.
“I’ve always looked for roles that pushed me out of my comfort zone, and also are thoughtful and provocative,” the actress told The Sun over the weekend. “If I look at something and it scares me a little bit, I usually know that maybe there’s something in it.”
“Because if I don’t do things where I step out of my own comfort zone, then I can’t grow,” she explained. “It’s not always easy watching yourself. But it’s exciting. It’s wonderful to feel the excitement.”
Moore also discussed her role in The Substance and her character’s dynamic with 29-year-old costar Margaret Qualley. She called the film’s script “very unique,” “very complex,” and “raw.”
“The script was very unique, very complex,” the actress said, “And it really required a real level of vulnerability and exposing oneself in a very raw sense.”
“I had a great partner in Margaret, who I felt very safe with,” she continued regarding her younger costar. “We obviously were quite close — naked. We got a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were.”
“Going into it, it was really spelled out, the level of vulnerability and rawness that was required to tell the story,” Moore explained further. “It was a very vulnerable experience and required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the premiere of The Substance at Cannes this month came as Moore deals with ex-husband Bruce Willis’ ongoing battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
Moore discussed her family during her recent interview with The Sun and acknowledged how her family helps her “keep a sense of what’s really important.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“My family, it really helps you just keep a sense of what’s really important,” she said. “I mean, this is all wonderful.”
“And the realization that what I do isn’t who I am,” Moore added regarding her latest role. “It’s just what I do.”