Dems in Full-Blown 'Freakout' Over Biden: Secret List of Reasons President Could Lose Revealed — 'Pervasive Sense of Fear'

Politico spoke with more than a dozen Democratic Party leaders and operatives and reported on Tuesday that a "pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party," adding that "the gap between what Democrats will say on TV or in print, and what they’ll text their friends, has only grown as worries have surged about Biden’s prospects."

A Democratic operative in frequent contact with the White House told the outlet anonymously, “You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes."

"Nobody wants to be that guy,” the source continued, adding that Biden's lagging poll numbers and the potential consequences of a loss to Trump “are creating the freakout.