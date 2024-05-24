'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Demands She Reveal Her 'Multi-Million' Payday With Bravo in Bitter Prenup War
Porsha Williams' estranged husband Simon Guobadia is fighting her motion to quash the subpoena for a deposition and all communication with Real Housewives of Atlanta producers, including her contract and financial documents related to her Bravo return. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Simon argued that the information is "relevant" to their prenuptial agreement war because Porsha's finances have drastically changed since she rejoined the series.
This outlet told you first — Porsha demanded a judge overrule Simon's request, claiming her job as a reality star has nothing to do with their prenup. But that's not how Simon sees it.
"The information sought in the deposition subpoena issued to True Entertainment is relevant to the Petitioner’s claims for relief and the Respondent’s claims and defenses," he said in documents filed on Thursday.
Simon noted that since Porsha wants the prenup that they signed days before their November 2022 enforced, her "request for relief alone puts the Wife’s income and financial status at issue because in order for the Court to determine the enforceability of the prenuptial agreement, the Court must evaluate the Wife’s financial circumstances."
Simon made it clear that he seeks communications between True Entertainment, the production company behind RHOA, and this ex.
"Wife’s financial status and whether her current financial status of earning multi-millions just a little over 12 months into the parties’ marriage would make enforcement of the prenuptial agreement fair. The only way for this Court to comply with its duties under the law in determining the enforceability of the prenuptial agreement is to explore the finances, income, and financial status of the Wife," his filing read.
Simon also dragged Porsha's exclusive deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment that she signed for scripted project opportunities across the company's broadcast and streaming properties, which was announced just days before she filed for divorce.
"The Wife publicly announced her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta just a few days prior to her filing of this divorce action. The Wife also publicly announced that she has entered into an overall scripted talent deal with NBC Universal Entertainment. It is apparent that Wife’s financial status and income has changed since the prenuptial agreement was executed in November 2022," Simon stated.
He's demanding the court "evaluate the circumstances" surrounding the change to Porsha's finances before deciding if the prenup should be enforced. Simon further charged that the information he's seeking from True Entertainment "is not to harass, intimidate, or oppress any of the involved parties—but instead is to obtain documents regarding the Wife’s financial status."
He said he tried to handle this amicably but Porsha "refused to provide any information regarding her financial status and income." Simon also addressed RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the reality star filed an emergency order request demanding she be allowed to film inside their marital residence when production for RHOA Season 16 begins.
As we reported, Porsha claimed that rolling cameras inside the home was "vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment."
He said her financial status is even more of an issue now that she filed the emergency order, adding, "It would be a miscarriage of justice to allow the Wife to assert her claims in this divorce case—that directly relate to her income and financial status—but prevent Husband from utilizing the discovery tools available under the law to explore those claims and prepare defenses against them."
Simon charged that True Entertainment pays Porsha "multi-millions," and therefore, Porsha's financial status and income "must be evaluated" before the court decides if the prenup is enforceable.
"The Wife’s communications with True Entertainment about the nature of her employment and the services she is to provide under any agreements are all relevant to the issues in this case," he stated. Simon accused True Entertainment and Porsha of failing to appear at a May 20 deposition — the day she filed the emergency order — and therefore, she is "not entitled to the relief she requests in her Motion to Quash because she did not comply with the requirements."
Simon said True Entertainment's deposition is "necessary" to defend himself against Porsha's "unfair and scrupulous claims for relief." He wants the court to quash her motion and pay his attorney's fees.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Porsha's team for comment.