Behind the Facade: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Abusive, Violent Behavior by Ex-Friends, Staffers and Bad Boy Artists Employees claim Combs became an overbearing boss after rising to the top of the industry and people needed to learn how to "speak Puffy" in order to secure their jobs. By: Samantha Benitz May 29 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Former friends, staffers, and artists from Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy label have come forward to claim the music mogul has a disturbing history of abusive and violent behavior that was Hollywood's best-kept secret until recently, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the famed record executive claimed that his conduct had already begun during his college days when he allegedly beat his then-girlfriend with what appeared to be a belt in front of other students.

Over the past six months, Rolling Stone conducted dozens of interviews with Combs’ former friends, acquaintances, employees, and Bad Boy artists.



Out of 300-plus people contacted, more than 50 were willing to speak about their experiences.



An eyewitness told Rolling Stone in a shocking exposé published Wednesday following a six-month investigation that he was "screaming at the top of his lungs" during the incident at Howard University in the late 1980s. "[He] whupped her butt — like really whupped her butt," the anonymous insider professed. "She was trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying," they claimed. The unidentified former girlfriend declined to comment on the report.

Source: MEGA The record exec's relationship with Kim Porter was addressed in the bombshell report.

Two sources claimed the music mogul also abused the late Kim Porter, whom he dated on and off from 1994 to 2007. The former couple shared three children. Former Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry alleged, "I remember Kim used to go through a lot of stuff. If you live around them, you get to see the toxic relationship. … I think every relationship he had that I experienced around him was like that." In the same bombshell report, a woman under the pseudonym "Anna" claimed that Combs attempted to have sex with her at a party in 2001 after he was acquitted on weapons charges resulting from a shooting incident at the Club New York in Dec. 1999.

Source: MEGA Former friends, staffers, and artists from Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy label have come forward to claim the music mogul has a disturbing history of abusive and violent behavior.

Combs was claimed to have thrown a party in celebration before getting handsy. "I'm getting touched on my shoulder, my arms, my back. He's like, 'Oh, yeah, you like that? I know you like that.' Like really, really gross," she alleged. "I was like, 'No, not so much,' and I sort of floated my way out of there." Anna claimed she later found out from her boss' girlfriend that Combs allegedly requested her boss "solicit me for sex" on behalf of the star. "I felt quite unsettled about this for many years. When people ask me about my days at Bad Boy, it's just overshadowed by his crap," she said.

Source: MEGA In a statement to Rolling Stone, Combs' attorney Jonathan Davis said, "Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable."

Bad Boy co-founder and former president Kirk Burrowes and an ex-employee claimed there was another side to Diddy, alleging to have witnessed Combs attack a woman in the office in 1994. Employees claimed that Combs became an overbearing boss after rising to the top of the industry and people needed to learn how to "speak Puffy" in order to secure their jobs. "No one on his team at Bad Boy spoke back to him," Felicia Newsome, former manager of Bad Boy's recording studio Daddy's House, said. "No one challenged him."

Another source said his energy was tangible and difficult to brush off. "He's always on the edge of snapping and being scary," they alleged. "People did whatever he said to stay in his good graces … and Puffy exploited people's desires to be in those environments." Diddy has been hit with eight sexual assault lawsuits in recent months, one of which, filed by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, was settled in Nov. 2023. Video footage from his 2016 assault of Cassie described in the lawsuit was released earlier this month, following which he issued a public apology. Another of the eight lawsuits accused his son Christian Combs of sexual assault and alleged the mogul aided and abetted.

Federal investigators are now in the process of preparing to bring his accusers before a federal grand jury, two sources familiar with the probe told CNN after the raid of his Miami and Los Angeles residences as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has yet to be charged. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Combs' attorney Jonathan Davis said, "Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable." "We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction."

