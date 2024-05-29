JUST IN: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Faces Possible Federal Grand Jury Indictment as Accusers Prepare to Testify
Two months after Homeland Security agents conducted raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles, federal investigators are allegedly preparing to bring the embattled music mogul's accusers before a federal grand jury as they move toward seeking an indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources familiar with the probe told CNN that possible witnesses, including multiple women who have filed civil sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, have already been notified by investigators that they may be brought in to testify before a federal grand jury in New York City as part of a larger investigation.
The ongoing federal Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) investigation reportedly includes sex trafficking, money laundering, and illegal drug charges. "It’s much bigger than just these lawsuits," a source familiar with the scope of the investigation said.
Diddy has been named in eight civil lawsuits since November, and insiders say that the majority of the plaintiffs have been interviewed — some of them numerous times — as investigators continue gathering evidence and "digging deeper" to ensure that a potential indictment would be "bulletproof."
The accusers who have spoken to federal agents have not yet been prepped for testimony but are said to be actively cooperating with the investigation. Some have handed over evidence they believe might be relevant to the case, and corroborating witnesses have also been brought in for questioning, per the report.
The feds also have video footage that was taken inside Diddy's residences and "are contacting people that they've found on the tapes" — including a male sex worker who claims he was victimized by the rapper, according to one source.
When Diddy's homes were raided in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation in late March, his attorney called the situation a "witch hunt" and slammed the agents' "gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
Although he has not specifically responded to all of the allegations against him, Diddy has largely denied all wrongdoing. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he said in December 2023. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
After refuting claims that he abused his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a lawsuit filed in November 2023 and settled a day later, Diddy later issued an apology on May 19 following the release of disturbing video footage from a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 that showed him shoving, kicking, and dragging her.
"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help," he said earlier this month. "I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."