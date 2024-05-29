JUST IN: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Faces Possible Federal Grand Jury Indictment as Accusers Prepare to Testify

Two months after Homeland Security agents conducted raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles, federal investigators are allegedly preparing to bring the embattled music mogul's accusers before a federal grand jury as they move toward seeking an indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources familiar with the probe told CNN that possible witnesses, including multiple women who have filed civil sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, have already been notified by investigators that they may be brought in to testify before a federal grand jury in New York City as part of a larger investigation.