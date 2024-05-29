6 Celebrities Mentioned in 'Ashley Madison: S--, Lies and Scandal' Netflix Docuseries

On May 15, Netflix released the three-part documentary series Ashley Madison: S--, Lies and Scandal, which explored how the users tried to find affair partners on the website Ashley Madison despite being in a marriage or a relationship. Aside from the website's story, it also named several known personalities that put a spotlight on their infidelities.

One of the people mentioned in the series was Hunter Biden. The second eldest son of President Joe Biden, who denied involvement with the dating site, claimed that someone used his email address to set him up.

"I am certain that the account in question is not mine," Hunter alleged in a statement in 2015.

He added, "This is, unfortunately, not the first time that someone has used my name and identity to try to discredit me. From my understanding through press accounts, it is very easy to set up an account without someone's knowledge as there is no requirement that an email address be verified and I am certain that is what happened in this case."