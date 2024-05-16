The fact the site had so many users tells viewers "something else we all know – that committing to one person for the rest of your life is really hard," said series director Toby Paton.

Paton said the docuseries was determined to further explore: "What were they looking for? What was going on in their relationships? And crucially — what was their partner's side of the story?"

The Netflix doc featured interviews from ex-employees, members, and public figures, including YouTube vlogger Sam Rader, who was embroiled in the scandal after hackers obtained customer data.