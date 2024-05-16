EXPOSED: Celebs Who Signed Up to Ashley Madison Revealed as Netflix Doc Revisits Site's Infamous 2015 Hack
"Life is Short. Have an Affair." It's the cheeky slogan that enticed 37 million people to sign up for the infidelity website Ashley Madison, including some celebrities, and RadarOnline.com is looking back at all the high-profile culprits.
Netflix has now dropped its newest docuseries about the infamous 2015 hack that led to all users being named, impacting countless relationships and rocking marriages to the core.
The fact the site had so many users tells viewers "something else we all know – that committing to one person for the rest of your life is really hard," said series director Toby Paton.
Paton said the docuseries was determined to further explore: "What were they looking for? What was going on in their relationships? And crucially — what was their partner's side of the story?"
The Netflix doc featured interviews from ex-employees, members, and public figures, including YouTube vlogger Sam Rader, who was embroiled in the scandal after hackers obtained customer data.
"This is an issue that is in our past. This was before I got onto YouTube," Rader previously said in a statement. "I brought this to my church at the time… this was brought to my wife's attention, she has forgiven me for this mistake that I've made in opening the account."
The pair relived that rocky time in their past for the Netflix docuseries. "I'm feeling hurt again, having to re-say details that I would rather forget," Nia shared. "I've forgiven him."
Reality star Josh Duggar, who rose to fame alongside his conservative family on TLC's 17 Kids and Counting, was also exposed as being a member.
Josh admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna, long before he was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography.
Certain features on the site included an "Affair Guarantee Package" which offered users a refund if the site didn't work out within three months.
Among those names exposed was Hunter Biden, who vehemently denied having an account, former Real Housewives of New York City husband Josh Taekman and Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's husband, Jionni Lavalle.
Snooki had slammed claims he ever used the site. "Honestly, if he wanted to cheat — he would go out and do it. Not sign up on a website and pay for it," the reality star commented back in Aug. 2015. "Jionni is a good guy and doesn't need his name being tarnished."
Taekman, for his part, owned up to having an account. "I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family," he told Us Weekly that same year when the names were leaked. "We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives."
Florida State Attorney Jeff Ashton, who served as the prosecutor in the infamous Casey Anthony trial, was among the high-profile figures exposed.
Ashton said he was curious which made him sign up. "I hope the public will judge me on my 35 years of service, and not a bad mistake," he stated about the scandal.
Louisiana GOP official Jason Doré was dragged into the mix as well, but insisted he only made the account so he could research his opponent and not to cheat on his spouse.
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal premiered on Netflix May 15.