Hollywood Makeup Artist Allegedly Stabbed Over 20 Times By Ex-Boyfriend: Police

"The fact that she was able to get through what she did that night and how fast she’s recovering is really amazing," her friend Christopher Wayne said. Another friend, Emily MacDonald, added, "She’s been in really good spirits. feel like she’s comforting all of us, which is kind of how Allie is. Even when she’s at rock bottom, she’s still looking to see how she can lift other people up."

"Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love," reads a GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover Shehorn's medical expenses. "No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs."