Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ups and Downs Through the Years in 19 Clicks

On December 28, 1991, Sean "Diddy" Combs launched a charity basketball game at City College of New York, where nine people died and at least 29 others got injured following a fatal stampede. The tragedy happened as the crowd tried to get into the gym to watch the game featuring Boyz II Men, Heavy D, Jodeci, Run-DMC and Big Daddy Kane.

One of the victims, Sharmayne Jones, told The Daily Beast she still felt traumatized decades after the incident.

"If I go to a concert, if I'm not in the first five rows, I'm not going. I don't do large crowds; I don't do larger rooms," she said. "Even to this day, I still have lower back pain from that."

Then-New York City Mayor David Dinkins' administration slammed Combs in a 67-page report titled "A Failure of Responsibility," saying the rapper failed to hire adequate and experienced security personnel. He eventually settled the lawsuits filed by the victims' families in 2000.