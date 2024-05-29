Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner 'Planning to Marry' His Former Friend Josh Connor Months After Bitter Divorce War
Kevin Costner's ex-wife is ready to marry again... and she has her eyes set on the actor's former friend. After going through one of the most bitter divorce battles in Hollywood history, sources spilled that Christine Baumgartner has been telling pals that her boyfriend of several months, who used to be a pal of her ex, Josh Connor is "the one," RadarOnline.com has learned.
This outlet told you first — the former Yellowstone star, 69, was "blindsided" when Christine filed for divorce in May 2023, but insiders shared he was "bitter" and "far from happy" when she quickly moved on to his old friend. Despite her ex's concern, Christine's romance with Connor has continued to heat up, and the two are allegedly talking about marriage.
"Josh knows he can give her what Kevin didn’t, even though he is a high-powered executive with his own demanding career," an insider told Daily Mail.
"Christine herself said Josh is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. It’s not like Christine is at home wishing she was in the glitz and glamour of Cannes; she would much rather be walking on the beach barefoot with Josh," they shared.
Another source said Costner's ex has said "she’s never been happier, especially now that she and Josh have decided to go public with their relationship." The insider also claimed Christine and Connor's timeline for marriage is closing in.
"Her friends said they wouldn’t be surprised if they got married within the next year, something intimate and simple," the source said.
- Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' Drama: 'Scripts Never Came' and He Was Never Defended as Show Resumes Production, Actor Claims
- 'Pains Him': Kevin Costner Allegedly 'Bitter and Far From Happy' About Ex-Wife Christine Dating His Old Friend Josh Connor: Report
- Kevin Costner's 'Obsession' With His Appearance Turning Off New GF Jewel: Report
The pair were first photographed together in January and Connor was later roped into Christine's divorce battle with Costner. Despite the drama of their romance, he has already bonded with Christine's children, taking their blended family to dinner in Montecito over Memorial Day weekend.
Connor, a divorced father, "knows how important her children are to her – as his are to him. Trying to blend two families isn’t easy but she’s worth it," the insider stated.
Christine isn't the only one who moved on post-split. Costner famously began seeing singer Jewel late last year. The songstress recently addressed the romance rumors, saying "he's a great person" and laughing off the public's fascination with their private life.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
However, sources said their connection was undeniable from the beginning.
“There was definitely something going on,” an insider shared after photos of Costner cozying up to Jewel made the rounds. “They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”
Costner and Christine finalized their bitter divorce in February.