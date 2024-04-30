'Pains Him': Kevin Costner Allegedly 'Bitter and Far From Happy' About Ex-Wife Christine Dating His Old Friend Josh Connor: Report
Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has lassoed his former friend Josh Connor — and sources revealed she’s madly in love — which has left the Yellowstone star bitter.
According to a bombshell report, sources close to the situation revealed Kevin complained about the situation to close friends.
Christine, 50, flaunted her new romance during a recent Calabasas shopping trip with doting Josh, 49 — and sources said she feels she has nothing to hide from her former husband.
Even though Kevin has been seeing singer Jewel for the past several months, sources spill the romance doesn’t ease the pain of seeing Christine moving on with his old buddy.
“Kevin is very bitter and far from happy to see Christine and Josh so obviously happy and planning their lives together,” a source told The National Enquirer.
The insider added, “It pains him more than anything to know they’re living high on the hog on his dime — and every time one of those big monthly support checks goes out, it makes him sick to his stomach.”
“He’d love to be parading around with Jewel on his arm but she’s taking things slowly and spooked by the intense level of interest surrounding their relationship,” a source told the outlet.
In a recent interview, Jewel, 49, called Kevin “a great person,” but added the “public fascination is intense for sure!” That’s why the two have been meeting “under the radar” and not as often as Kevin, 69, would like, said the source.
“Christine and Josh are rubbing salt in the wound by bragging about their beautiful love story,” said the insider. “Kevin’s heard they might even get engaged — and to say it infuriates him is an understatement.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in 2023. The bitter split dragged on for months with Christine demanding $248k per month in support. In the end, the couple finalized a deal that has Kevin paying his ex-wife $63k per month in child support.
In January, People confirmed Christine and Josh were dating officially only months after the divorce. A source told the outlet that Christine was "happy."
“Josh was initially just a friend,” said the insider. “He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy."