Diddy’s 29-year-old Son Justin Hit With 2 Charges Over DUI Arrest

Diddy’s son Justin Combs has been officially charged after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court records, on June 27, a criminal case was filed against Justin Combs. He was hit with 2 misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.08% or more.

A pretrial hearing date has been set for August 10.