Diddy’s 29-year-old Son Justin Hit With 2 Charges Over DUI Arrest
Diddy’s son Justin Combs has been officially charged after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court records, on June 27, a criminal case was filed against Justin Combs. He was hit with 2 misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.08% or more.
A pretrial hearing date has been set for August 10.
As we previously reported, on June 4, Justin was arrested for DUI. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the mogul’s son was driving around Beverly Hills at 8 AM.
The source said an officer witnessed Justin run a red light and pulled him over. After speaking to Diddy’s son, the officer decided there was enough probable cause to book him for alleged driving under the influence.
Justin’s bond was set at 5k and he was released the same day.
Diddy had Justin with his ex Misa Hylton. Following the arrest, Misa went off on Diddy over their son’s legal issues.
She wrote on “Act Bad???” on her Instagram Story, which is a reference to Diddy’s new song title. She continued, “I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son.”
Misa added, “I’m not with none of that reality TV s---. When is enough enough?”
She continued, “Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl chose to be a QUEEN. Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am intentional. The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise.”
Misa said, “The truth shall set you free. I should have kept my child with me … Everybody can get it.”
She wasn’t done. “How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company?” she asked. Diddy is currently battling his old business partner over their liquor deal.
Misa said, “Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it. NOT MINES. Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong with you. This where the buck stops with me. If anything ever happened to my son, GOD FORBID. What is anyone going to say to me?”
She ended, “You want to do reality TV? Ok let’s be real then. Let’s lay it all out then starting from the top.”
Diddy did not respond to Misa's claims.