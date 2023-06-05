'When is Enough Enough?' Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Trashes Rapper After Son Justin's DUI Arrest
P. Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Misa Hylton, slammed the rapper this weekend after the former couple’s son was arrested for a DUI in California, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hylton took to Instagram on Sunday just hours after her and Diddy’s 29-year-old son, Justin Combs, was reportedly pulled over and arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles after running a red light.
“I’m not with none of that reality TV s--t!” Hylton fumed on Sunday. “When is enough ENOUGH? Yeah OK.”
“I’m not protecting no one anymore,” Diddy’s 50-year-old ex continued. “Just my son. And all the children. I love a come to Jesus moment.”
“The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing [factor] in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” Hylton continued in an apparent dig directed at Diddy. “The Truth shall set you free.”
Hylton then appeared to trash the 53-year-old rapper for a recent lawsuit Diddy filed against the spirits giant Diageo over allegations of racism.
“How you go from one of the greatest ever to do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company,” Diddy’s ex wrote. “Sell something healthy that builds people up.”
Diddy sued Diageo on Wednesday in the New York Supreme Court over allegations that the liquor company “failed to make promised investments” in the rapper’s Ciroc vodka brand.
- Michael J. Fox Tragic Collapse Caught on Camera as He Admits Parkinson’s Disease is Winning the Battle
- 79-year-old Robert De Niro’s 45-year-old Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Has ‘Him Eating Out of the Palm of Her Hand’: Sources
- Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where Her Late Husband Took His Life, Staying With Friends: Sources
Diddy also claimed Diageo limited the rapper’s liquor brands to “urban areas” in part because of Diddy’s race.
"Cloaking itself in the language of diversity and equality is good for Diageo’s business, but it is a lie," the rapper’s Wednesday complaint charged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"While Diageo may conspicuously include images of its Black partners in advertising materials and press releases, its words only provide the illusion of inclusion."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hylton’s remarks against Diddy on Sunday came shortly after the former couple’s son was arrested for a DUI outside Beverly Hills. She seemingly blamed Diddy for their son’s arrest.
“Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong with you,” Hylton wrote. “This where the buck stops for me.”