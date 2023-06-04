Diddy's Son, Justin Combs, Arrested for DUI in Los Angeles After Being Caught Running a Red Light
Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, was arrested Sunday, June 4, near Beverly Hills after a cop saw his car run a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to TMZ, the officer initiated a traffic stop and found Justin in the driver's seat.
After a preliminary investigation, the cop reportedly felt there was enough probable cause to cuff the young Combs and send him to jail under suspicion of driving under the influence.
It's still unknown what, if any, sobriety tests were conducted, but according to police reports, Justin was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge.
Combs was snapped by eyewitnesses that saw the 29-year-old being handcuffed by police at 8 am. He was seen wearing a cream-colored hoodie as he was being arrested.
His bond was set at $5,000, and it's unclear whether or not he still remains in custody.
Justin is the son of Grammy Award-winning rapper Sean Combs, otherwise known as Diddy, and Misa Hylton, a New York stylist and fashion designer.
Like the Bad Boy for Life rapper's other children, Justin got work in Hollywood acting and producing in such films as The Crew League and Power Book II: Ghost.
Justin is the first in his family to graduate from college in Los Angeles, California.
Despite many controversies and criticism, he graduated from his university in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in sociology despite being from such a wealthy family.
Justin is also rumored to be in a relationship with Chaney Jones. The rumor flared when both celebrities posted a picture of a beach in Greece filled with blue and white umbrellas from the same exact spot and view - though neither one of them ever confirmed their relationship status.
