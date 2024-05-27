Your tip
Fox News Contributor Leslie Marshall Sparks Debate Over Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Alleged Mental Declines: 'There Are Signs of Dementia for Both'

Leslie Marshall created a stir among her Fox News colleagues this week when she suggested that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden exhibited signs of mental decline.

By:

May 27 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall created a stir among her colleagues this week when she suggested that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden exhibited signs of mental decline, RadarOnline.com can report.

The discussion, which unfolded during Friday’s episode of Outnumbered, centered on whether President Biden, 81, should consider stepping aside for a younger Democratic presidential nominee.

According to Marshall, experts pointed out signs of age-related decline and even dementia in both 2024 presidential candidates.

Marshall also emphasized that voters seemed unperturbed by the issue even despite such concerns.

“I’ve seen doctors on television and heard them on podcasts on both sides saying that there is age decline for Biden and Trump, that there are signs of dementia for both Biden and Trump, depending on which doctor that you’re hearing from,” Marshall argued on Friday.

“But the voters don’t care,” she continued. “I say that if you poll them about the age, it bothers them. But these are the two people they’re going to choose between.”

Marshall then cited recent incidents involving both Trump and Biden that could suggest a mental decline in both candidates.

“You know, whether it’s 35 seconds of silence with Donald Trump, or him stumbling over Venezuela, or thinking Obama is still president,” she noted, “or the things that you’ve seen with Joe Biden.”

“Although it makes people uncomfortable,” Marshall repeated, “we see that in the polls it’s not going to flip either one of them into or out of the White House.”

Meanwhile, fellow Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany voiced her staunch disagreement with Marshall’s argument. McEnany asserted that Trump did not exhibit the same mental acuity problems as Biden.

McEnany referred to a recent interview their guest, Dr. Marc Siegel, shared with the ex-president. She also went on to defend Trump's cognitive abilities and insisted that he was still mentally sharp.

“I just got to say, I totally disagree that Trump has the same mental acuity problems,” McEnany charged. “He’s sharp as a whip.”

Dr. Siegel, who joined the Outnumbered panel on Friday, supported McEnany's viewpoint and emphasized the importance of “cognitive reserve” in a presidential role.

“I thought he was sharp as a whip,” Dr. Siegel said of his recent interview with Trump. “And, by the way, it’s about cognitive reserve. We’re thinking as we see this, this is the president of the United States, not someone’s grandfather.”

fox news debate donald trump joe biden mental declines dementia
Source: MEGA

“Respectfully, I think there’s absolutely no comparison between Joe Biden’s existing state and Trump’s not even in this conversation at the moment."

Dr. Siegel expressed further concerns about Biden's potential lapses under pressure, and he specifically pointed out the need for a president to retain the ability to perform at a high level during critical situations.

“But the president’s always under tremendous pressure, and needs to perform up to a level way,” the doctor said. “Way higher than somebody’s grandfather.”

Fox News host Emily Compagno also chimed in on the tense debate and firmly rejected any comparison between Biden's allegedly poor cognitive state and Trump's.

“Respectfully, I think there’s absolutely no comparison between Joe Biden’s existing state and Trump’s not even in this conversation at the moment,” Compagno said.

