Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > New York City

'Noose Tightening' on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Killer, Says New York Mayor — As Mystery Grows Over How Hitman Escaped World's Most Surveilled City

Composite photo of Brian Thompson and his shooter
Source: Linkedin; NYPD

Police are allegedly 'closing in' on Brian Thompson's shooter.

By:

Dec. 7 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Authorities reportedly have the name of a suspect who they believe may have assassinated United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem: "The net is tightening."

Article continues below advertisement
authorities closing unitedheathcare ceo brian thompsons killer
Source: MEGA

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside of the Hilton hotel in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

When the mayor was asked if police have the killer's name, he told reporters: "We don't want to release that now.

"If you do, you are basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask.

"We revealed his face. We're going to reveal who he is, and we're going to bring him to justice."

Article continues below advertisement
authorities closing unitedheathcare ceo brian thompsons killer
Source: MEGA

The shooter is still on the run.

Article continues below advertisement

Mayor Adams went on to praise the "tri-state law enforcement partnership" for the ongoing investigation.

He said: "The manner in which they were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence – some of it is known, some of it is unknown – but the net is tightening.

"Some of these guys have not gone home because we're going to bring this person to justice.

"We want to make sure this person is removed off the streets of America not only off the streets of New York."

MORE ON:
New York City

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
authorities closing unitedheathcare ceo brian thompsons killer
Source: MEGA

Mayor Eric Adams claims 'the net is tightening' on Brian Thompson's shooter.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thompson, 50, met his untimely demise on Wednesday, December 4, as he was shot dead in broad daylight outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan just before the morning rush hour.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed the attacker specifically targeted Thompson.

Despite numerous pedestrians passing by, the gunman waited for his intended victim, firing as soon as Thompson approached the hotel.

The killer was caught on surveillance video carrying a backpack before he went into the park – and then coming out of the park without it.

New images of the alleged shooter have been released by the NYPD, revealing a smirking young man in a hooded jacket inside the hostel. The suspect was seen wearing a face mask during his stay at the establishment and was later spotted in a nearby housing project before the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement sources suspect the killer to be a trained shooter due to his precise execution of the crime.

Article continues below advertisement
authorities closing unitedheathcare ceo brian thompsons killer
Source: Linkedin

Brian Thompson's family reportedly received threats prior to the incident.

The bullets used in the murder reportedly had the words "delay" and "depose" inscribed on them, potentially referring to an insurance-related book from 2010.

Law enforcement has been actively pursuing leads in the aftermath of the shooting, including the recovery of a phone near the crime scene believed to belong to the killer.

Investigators said the suspect arrived in New York City on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, Georgia.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.