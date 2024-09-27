NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Criminal Charges Amid Calls for His Resignation
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including bribery, wire fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sept, 27, Adams arrived in federal court in New York, giving a thumbs-up to reporters as he entered, for a brief hearing to enter his plea.
During the hearing, Adams told Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker, “I am not guilty, your honor,” according to the BBC.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adams was indicted earlier this week regarding allegations that he accepted illegal campaign funds and thousands of dollars in luxury travel benefits from Turkish businessmen and an official in exchange for his influence as mayor.
Adams, 64, has denied any wrongdoing and asked for the public to withhold judgment until he makes his defense.
At a news conference, Adams said, "I follow the rules, I follow the federal law, I do not do anything that's going to participate in illegal campaign activity.”
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Adams was released on bail and ordered to not talk to witnesses about the facts concerning the case, though he can discuss business or private family matters with them, authorities said.
If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.
Since the indictment was announced, Adams has faced a growing number of calls from members of his own party to resign.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul does have the power to remove Adams as mayor, but she said she needs time to review the indictment to “see what’s embedded with this.”
The former police officer was elected mayor of NYC nearly three years ago and prosecutors say his misconduct began in 2014, while he was Brooklyn Borough president, and carried on during his election campaign for mayor and while in office.
In the indictment, Adams is accused of pressuring New York City Fire Department officials to approve a Turkish consulate building without a safety inspection in exchange for benefits such as discounted flights, luxury hotels and meals.
Prosecutors also say he misused $10 million in public funds.
Adams is also accused of using straw donors to take in illegal foreign donations and matching them with city funds that were supposed to be for small-dollar contributions from residents.
He is due back in court on Oct. 2.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.