Crocked Elton John's Agonizing Last Days: Rocker 'Crippled and Blind' — But 'Battling to Save Face With Wacky Wheelchairs'
Elton John is reportedly facing a health crisis – and has resorted to desperate measures to hide it from his fans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal John can barely walk but refuses to let it affect his public image.
In a recent red-carpet appearance at the world premiere of his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, John stunned his fans by arriving in a custom purple golf cart. Insiders claim this move was to hide the Rocket Man singer's reliance on a wheelchair.
The insider said: "Elton refuses to be seen as weak.
"He’s so determined to maintain his larger-than-life image — but the truth is he can hardly move without help!"
The insider continued: "He doesn't know where he's going half the time.
"That’s why the golf cart makes sense — it's a way to hide the truth from the cameras.
"Elton's focus now is all about cementing his legacy. He wants to control the narrative of his life as an artist, husband and father — before someone else does it for him!"
His ability to get around is the latest in a growing list of health stuggles for the aging rocker, 77.
John, who retired from touring in 2023, has battled multiple medical issues in recent years, battling pneumonia, persistent hip and knee trouble, prostate cancer and type 2 diabetes. He also had a pacemaker installed following a heart problem in 1999.
In early September, John announced an infection had left him nearly blind in one eye.
He wrote on Instagram: "Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.
"I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
John said he had been "quietly spending the summer recuperating at home", adding: "(I) am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
In his post, he thanked the "excellent team of doctors and nurses" as well as his family, "who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks".
John, who has been married to David Furnish, 61, since 2014 and has sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, admitted in his new Disney Plus documentary his sons "worry" about his mortality.
Furnish, who co-directed the doc, opened up about John's admission in the film he would not be around forever.
Furnish said: "Elton's been through a lot, but he's also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He's a strong man, and he's a healer. He'll probably outlive me. He's just so tough."
"Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only ever dreamed of."
