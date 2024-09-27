Crocked Elton John's Agonizing Last Days: Rocker 'Crippled and Blind' — But 'Battling to Save Face With Wacky Wheelchairs'

Elton John is reportedly facing a health crisis – and has resorted to desperate measures to hide it from his fans.

RadarOnline.com can reveal John can barely walk but refuses to let it affect his public image.

In a recent red-carpet appearance at the world premiere of his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, John stunned his fans by arriving in a custom purple golf cart. Insiders claim this move was to hide the Rocket Man singer's reliance on a wheelchair.

The insider said: "Elton refuses to be seen as weak.

"He’s so determined to maintain his larger-than-life image — but the truth is he can hardly move without help!"