Elton John's Sad Last Days: Ailing 'Rocketman', 77, Reveals His Young Sons 'Worry' About his 'Mortality' — Amid 'Crippled' and 'Blindness' Fears
He recently sparked fears among his legions of fans he was looking "crippled" when he shuffled onto stage for his show at last year's Glastonbury festival – and recently admitted he was "partially blind" from a "severe" eye infection.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal Sir Elton John's family are just as worried about his failing health.
The rock survivor – who confessed to hoovering up "mountains of cocaine" before he finally got clean and also recently shocked fans by peeing in a bottle in a shoe store after he was caught short – has admitted his two sons have said they are gripped with fear and wish he could stick around "forever".
John, who turned 77 in March, said about his boys Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, who he has with husband David Furnish: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.
"Not so much David, but me. (They) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever."
John, who retired from touring after his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts ended in July 2023, also admitted he "doesn't think" he'll be around for long enough to witness milestones in his sons' lives so is determined to spend as much time with them now while he can.
The singer, who got hitched to husband Furnish, 61, in 2014, added: "I want to see them have children and get married.
"I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know.
"So that's why I want to use the best time – the best of my time – while I'm around.
"Time together is so wonderful and so precious."
John previously admitted it had taken him some time to adjust to life not being on the road.
He said: "After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while (to adjust), but we're settling in now."
Despite his advancing years, John has a string of projects in the pipeline, adding about how he's looking to the future: "We're doing lots of creative things – musicals and stuff like that.
"I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We're spending more time with our kids."
When John finished his 330-date tour in Sweden last July he told fans he may do "something else" to fill his days, but stressed he wanted to "appreciate" more time with his family.
He declared: "I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief.
"Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music? You know how much I love to play live. It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys.
"You've been absolutely magnificent. I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future – a one-off thing – but that's miles away.
"I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I've earned it."
