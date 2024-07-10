What's Happening With Elton John's Health? Singer Sparks Concerns by Peeing in Bottle in Shoe Store
Elton John has sparked fears for his health by peeing in a bottle in the middle of a shoe store during a recent shopping trip with his two sons in Nice, France, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While shopping for shoes, Metro reports that the Crocodile Rock singer asked if there was a public restroom nearby. When he was told that there wasn't, he allegedly asked his bodyguards for a bottle, stepped away from other shoppers in the store, peed into it, and then asked his security team for a towel to clean up some urine that had splashed on the floor.
Ryan Sukkar, the store's owner, told TMZ that he was "shocked and frustrated" and had no idea who John was until he looked him up online. Upon being asked what he did for a living, John simply replied, "I'm Elton John."
Sukkar added that the star, who reportedly ended up purchasing two pairs of sneakers for his sons and snapped a pic to commemorate the visit, was "very cool" overall and gave him a friendly handshake before leaving.
While John's inability to hold it in may not have any deeper significance, fans are concerned about what it could mean for the aging music legend's health.
The 77-year-old has suffered a number of health problems in recent years, battling pneumonia, persistent hip and knee trouble, prostate cancer, and type 2 diabetes. He also had a pacemaker installed following a heart scare in 1999.
John struggled to walk onto the stage at Glastonbury last year and often has to sit down at events, occasionally even using a wheelchair. He needed hip surgery following a fall in 2021 and was briefly hospitalized after another fall at home last summer. He underwent knee replacement surgery in January was seen walking with a cane and foot brace earlier this year.
"He’s walking brilliantly," his husband and manager David Furnish told Variety in March. "Both his knees were bent so badly, but his left knee is now perfectly straight. His right knee is still bent so he’s going to have another surgery in April."
The singer's weight fluctuations have also been an issue. He recently gained 40 pounds, potentially him at risk of further falls or heart attacks, and then dropped the weight again.
"A lot of my shame comes from the way I've put on weight. It's been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!" the hitmaker joked. "But I've really concentrated on that during lockdown and I've had a lot of help from people in the house."