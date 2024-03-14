Tiny Dancer: Elton John Drops 40-lbs After Sparking Fears Over His Health: Report
Elton John has dropped a whopping 40 pounds after sparking fears for his health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, the Rocket Man singer was up to 200 pounds on his tiny 5-foot-8 frame — and was warned to lose weight unless he wanted to face a host of health ailments.
"Elton is not known for his restraint," dished a source, who noted the diabetic piano player is fond of pasta, desserts, and bread, despite struggling to walk, according to the National Enquirer.
The unsteady I'm Still Standing singer has often been confined to a wheelchair after a brutal 2019 fall and was recently seen hobbling around in a foot brace.
"Given his weight and admitted hip pain, he's at high risk of more falls," weight and nutrition expert Dr. Stuart Fischer told the outlet.
Elton, 77, claimed he was "the fittest I've been in a long, long time" when he emerged from the pandemic — but the singer also confessed he many never master his weight struggles.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!" the 77-year-old hitmaker joked. But doctors claim his poor health — a pacemaker and a history of prostate cancer — and eating habits are nothing to sing about.
"He has reduced — but he STILL has massive abdominal obesity, which means he has a fatty liver that causes and intensifies diabetes," longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin told the outlet.
Fischer noted if Elton continues to think Saturday Night's Alright for eating, "he is at risk for heart attacks and additional cancers."
"He needs to lose the weight and KEEP it off to extend his life!" Dr. Fischer said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Elton's reps for comment.
As OKMagazine.com reported, earlier this year, Elton sparked health concerns after he attended a friend's funeral and was seen walking with a cane and a medical support accessory on his foot.
While it was unclear why the singer needed support walking, he was briefly hospitalized last August after a fall.
"We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," a spokesperson said at the time. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."