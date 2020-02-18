Sir Elton John was forced to cancel a pair of concerts as he recovers from pneumonia.

John, 72, canceled his two remaining New Zealand shows on Tuesday, February 18, as he continued to battle the disease. The shows have already been rescheduled for next year.

Earlier this week, the singer had to cut short a performance in Auckland after he lost his voice and needed medical help on stage.

John took to Instagram shortly after the concert to apologize to fans, explaining that he did all he could to put on the best show “humanly possible” given his diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” he wrote online. “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more.”

“I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had,” he continued. “Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this is not the first time the elder rocker has been forced to postpone some concert dates.

Just hours before he was slated to perform in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 26, 2019, the singer announced that several dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” had to be scrapped.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight,” he wrote on social media at the time. “I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible.”

The “I’m Still Standing” singer’s health issues have often gotten in the way of his touring.

In April 2017, days after he admitted he would soon retire, Radar reported he was forced to cancel concerts from a previous South America tour after he was rushed to the hospital with an “unusual bacterial infection.”

At the time, he spent “two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital” before he was discharged.

Less than a year later, in January 2018, he announced his Farewell Tour, attributing his final touring days to changed priorities, rather than health issues.

“The British press said I’m retiring because of ill health, but I am in good health.” he said.

But later that year, an ear infection got in the way of yet another show, causing him to cancel on his fans 30 minutes after it was scheduled to begin.

John’s latest illness came after just as he returned to New Zealand after performing at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. He won an Oscar for best original track for his theme song for his Rocketman theme song.

After the New Zealand tour, John is scheduled to perform seven shows in Australia before traveling to the U.S. and Canada.